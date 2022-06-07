Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Session Border Controller (SBC) is a network function which secures voice over IP (VoIP) infrastructures while providing interworking between incompatible signaling messages and media flows (sessions) from end devices or application servers.

Enterprise communications is in a state of transformation. Businesses are replacing conventional private branch exchange (PBX) systems with Voice over IP (VoIP) and Unified Communications (UC) solutions and cloud-based services to improve collaboration and productivity, as well as to contain capital and operating expenses. Today?s mobile information professionals are no longer tethered to the office phone system?they can conduct business and interact with colleagues and customers from any place, at any time.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) market was valued at 456.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 676.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) include AudioCodes, Cisco, Oracle, Ribbon Communications and Avaya, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Next Generation Network

IP Multimedia Subsystem

Other Applications

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AudioCodes

Cisco

Oracle

Ribbon Communications

Avaya

