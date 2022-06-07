EMI Gaskets Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

EMI gaskets are made from electrically conductive rubber materials such as silicone, nitrile and styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) and are often manufactured in combination with EMI shielding metals.

This report contains market size and forecasts of EMI Gaskets Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global EMI Gaskets Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global EMI Gaskets Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five EMI Gaskets Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global EMI Gaskets Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Copper Foil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EMI Gaskets Materials include Henkel, Ja-Bar Silicone Corporation, 3M, Polymer Science, Saint-Gobain, Parker Chomerics, RTP Company, Futura Srl and Boyd Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the EMI Gaskets Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EMI Gaskets Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global EMI Gaskets Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Copper Foil

Aluminum Foil

Tin Foil

Rubber

Conductive Fabric

Conductive Elastomers

Conductive Foams

Others

Global EMI Gaskets Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global EMI Gaskets Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Medical Devices

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications

Aerospace

Military

Others

Global EMI Gaskets Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global EMI Gaskets Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies EMI Gaskets Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies EMI Gaskets Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies EMI Gaskets Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies EMI Gaskets Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

Ja-Bar Silicone Corporation

3M

Polymer Science

Saint-Gobain

Parker Chomerics

RTP Company

Futura Srl

Boyd Corporation

SAS Industries

PolyOne

Zippertubing Co

Shenzhen Bornsun Industrial Co

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 EMI Gaskets Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global EMI Gaskets Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global EMI Gaskets Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global EMI Gaskets Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global EMI Gaskets Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global EMI Gaskets Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top EMI Gaskets Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global EMI Gaskets Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global EMI Gaskets Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global EMI Gaskets Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global EMI Gaskets Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EMI Gaskets Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers EMI Gaskets Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EMI Gaskets Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EMI Gaskets Materials Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EMI Gaskets Materials Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

