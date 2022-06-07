Non-Life-Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Life-Insurance Policy Administration Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Global Non-Life-Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-Life-Insurance Policy Administration Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monthly Subscription Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-Life-Insurance Policy Administration Systems include Sequel Business Solutions, Guidewire, DXC Technology, NIIT Technologies, Prima Solutions and Duck Creek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-Life-Insurance Policy Administration Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-Life-Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Non-Life-Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monthly Subscription

Annual Subscription

Global Non-Life-Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Non-Life-Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Global Non-Life-Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Non-Life-Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-Life-Insurance Policy Administration Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-Life-Insurance Policy Administration Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sequel Business Solutions

Guidewire

DXC Technology

NIIT Technologies

Prima Solutions

Duck Creek

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-Life-Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-Life-Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-Life-Insurance Policy Administration Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-Life-Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-Life-Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-Life-Insurance Policy Administration Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-Life-Insurance Policy Administration Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-Life-Insurance Policy Administration Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Life-Insurance Policy Administration Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Non-Life-Insurance Policy Administration Systems Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 a

