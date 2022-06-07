Alkyd Resin Paint Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Alkyd Resin Paint market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Alkyd Resin Paint market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Alkyd Resin Paint market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Long Oil Degree

Medium Oil Degree

Short Oil Degree

Segment by Application

Metal

Wood

Architecture

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

PPG

Eternal

Perstorp Group

Valspar

Nuplex Industries

ALFA KIMYA

Nycil

Allnex

Endmoun

OPC POLYMERS

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Alkyd Resin Paint Product Introduction

1.2 Global Alkyd Resin Paint Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Alkyd Resin Paint Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Alkyd Resin Paint Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Alkyd Resin Paint Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Alkyd Resin Paint Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Alkyd Resin Paint Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Alkyd Resin Paint Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Alkyd Resin Paint in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Alkyd Resin Paint Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Alkyd Resin Paint Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Alkyd Resin Paint Industry Trends

1.5.2 Alkyd Resin Paint Market Drivers

1.5.3 Alkyd Resin Paint Market Challenges

1.5.4 Alkyd Resin Paint Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Alkyd Resin Paint Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Long Oil Degree

2.1.2 Medium Oil Degree

2.1.3 Short Oil Degree

2.2 Global Alkyd Resin Paint Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Alkyd Resin Paint Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Alkyd Resin Paint Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Alkyd Resin Paint Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Alkyd Resin Paint Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Alkyd Resin Paint Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Alkyd Resin Paint Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Alkyd Resin Paint Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Alkyd Resin Paint Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Metal

3.1.2 Wood

3.1.3 Architecture

3.2 Global Alkyd Resin Paint Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Alkyd Resin Paint Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Alkyd Resin Paint Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Alkyd Resin Paint Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Alkyd Resin Paint Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Alkyd Resin Paint Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Alkyd Resin Paint Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Alkyd Resin Paint Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Alkyd Resin Paint Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Alkyd Resin Paint Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Alkyd Resin Paint Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Alkyd Resin Paint Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Alkyd Resin Paint Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Alkyd Resin Paint Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Alkyd Resin Paint Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Alkyd Resin Paint Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Alkyd Resin Paint in 2021

4.2.3 Global Alkyd Resin Paint Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Alkyd Resin Paint Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Alkyd Resin Paint Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Alkyd Resin Paint Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Alkyd Resin Paint Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Alkyd Resin Paint Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Alkyd Resin Paint Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Alkyd Resin Paint Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Alkyd Resin Paint Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Alkyd Resin Paint Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Alkyd Resin Paint Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Alkyd Resin Paint Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Alkyd Resin Paint Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Alkyd Resin Paint Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Alkyd Resin Paint Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Alkyd Resin Paint Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Alkyd Resin Paint Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Alkyd Resin Paint Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Alkyd Resin Paint Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Alkyd Resin Paint Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Alkyd Resin Paint Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Alkyd Resin Paint Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Alkyd Resin Paint Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Alkyd Resin Paint Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Alkyd Resin Paint Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Alkyd Resin Paint Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Alkyd Resin Paint Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 PPG

7.1.1 PPG Corporation Information

7.1.2 PPG Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 PPG Alkyd Resin Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 PPG Alkyd Resin Paint Products Offered

7.1.5 PPG Recent Development

7.2 Eternal

7.2.1 Eternal Corporation Information

7.2.2 Eternal Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Eternal Alkyd Resin Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Eternal Alkyd Resin Paint Products Offered

7.2.5 Eternal Recent Development

7.3 Perstorp Group

7.3.1 Perstorp Group Corporation Information

7.3.2 Perstorp Group Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Perstorp Group Alkyd Resin Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Perstorp Group Alkyd Resin Paint Products Offered

7.3.5 Perstorp Group Recent Development

7.4 Valspar

7.4.1 Valspar Corporation Information

7.4.2 Valspar Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Valspar Alkyd Resin Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Valspar Alkyd Resin Paint Products Offered

7.4.5 Valspar Recent Development

7.5 Nuplex Industries

7.5.1 Nuplex Industries Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nuplex Industries Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nuplex Industries Alkyd Resin Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nuplex Industries Alkyd Resin Paint Products Offered

7.5.5 Nuplex Industries Recent Development

7.6 ALFA KIMYA

7.6.1 ALFA KIMYA Corporation Information

7.6.2 ALFA KIMYA Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 ALFA KIMYA Alkyd Resin Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 ALFA KIMYA Alkyd Resin Paint Products Offered

7.6.5 ALFA KIMYA Recent Development

7.7 Nycil

7.7.1 Nycil Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nycil Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Nycil Alkyd Resin Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Nycil Alkyd Resin Paint Products Offered

7.7.5 Nycil Recent Development

7.8 Allnex

7.8.1 Allnex Corporation Information

7.8.2 Allnex Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Allnex Alkyd Resin Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Allnex Alkyd Resin Paint Products Offered

7.8.5 Allnex Recent Development

7.9 Endmoun

7.9.1 Endmoun Corporation Information

7.9.2 Endmoun Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Endmoun Alkyd Resin Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Endmoun Alkyd Resin Paint Products Offered

7.9.5 Endmoun Recent Development

7.10 OPC POLYMERS

7.10.1 OPC POLYMERS Corporation Information

7.10.2 OPC POLYMERS Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 OPC POLYMERS Alkyd Resin Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 OPC POLYMERS Alkyd Resin Paint Products Offered

7.10.5 OPC POLYMERS Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Alkyd Resin Paint Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Alkyd Resin Paint Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Alkyd Resin Paint Distributors

8.3 Alkyd Resin Paint Production Mode & Process

8.4 Alkyd Resin Paint Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Alkyd Resin Paint Sales Channels

8.4.2 Alkyd Resin Paint Distributors

8.5 Alkyd Resin Paint Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

