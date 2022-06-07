1,6-Diisocyanatohexane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

1,6-Diisocyanatohexane is used as a polymerizing agent in polyurethane paints and coatings.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane in global, including the following market information:

Global 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane companies in 2021 (%)

The global 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity, 98.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane include Covestro, Vencorex, BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Tosoh, WANHUA, Dow, Daejung Chemicals & Metals Co and Grandachem ltd. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity, 98.0%

Purity, 99.0%

Others

Global 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coating

Adhesive

Others

Global 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Covestro

Vencorex

BASF SE

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Tosoh

WANHUA

Dow

Daejung Chemicals & Metals Co

Grandachem ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,6-Diisocyanatohexane Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

