Higher Education Learning Management Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A learning management system (LMS) is a software application for the administration, documentation, tracking, reporting, and delivery of educational courses, training programs, or learning and development programs.
Educators and administrators in?higher education learning?space rely on?Learning Management Systems?(LMS) for developing and distributing course content and tracking progress.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Higher Education Learning Management Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Higher Education Learning Management Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Higher Education Learning Management Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Higher Education Learning Management Systems include Moodle, Instructure, Blackboard, Schoology, D2L, Open edX and Apereo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Higher Education Learning Management Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Higher Education Learning Management Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Higher Education Learning Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-Based
Web-Based
Global Higher Education Learning Management Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Higher Education Learning Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global Higher Education Learning Management Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Higher Education Learning Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Higher Education Learning Management Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Higher Education Learning Management Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Moodle
Instructure
Blackboard
Schoology
D2L
Open edX
Apereo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Higher Education Learning Management Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Higher Education Learning Management Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Higher Education Learning Management Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Higher Education Learning Management Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Higher Education Learning Management Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Higher Education Learning Management Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Higher Education Learning Management Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Higher Education Learning Management Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Higher Education Learning Management Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Higher Education Learning Management Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Higher Education Learning Mana
