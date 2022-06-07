Global Greenhouse Grow Light Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Greenhouse Grow Light market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Greenhouse Grow Light market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Greenhouse Grow Light market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, High Power (Above 300W) accounting for % of the Greenhouse Grow Light global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Home was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Greenhouse Grow Light Scope and Market Size

Greenhouse Grow Light market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Greenhouse Grow Light market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Greenhouse Grow Light market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

High Power (Above 300W)

Low Power (Below 300W)

Segment by Application

Home

Commercial

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Philips

Osram

General Electric

Easy Agricultural

Illumitex

Fionia Lighting

Lumigrow

Kind LED Grow Lights

California LightWorks

Spectrum King Grow Lights

Valoya

Weshine

Apollo Horticulture

Kessil

Cidly

Heliospectra AB

LEDHYDROPONICS

Ohmax Optoelectronic

Zhicheng

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> Greenhouse Grow Lightcompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Greenhouse Grow Light Product Introduction

1.2 Global Greenhouse Grow Light Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Greenhouse Grow Light Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Greenhouse Grow Light Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Greenhouse Grow Light Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Greenhouse Grow Light Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Greenhouse Grow Light Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Greenhouse Grow Light Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Greenhouse Grow Light in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Greenhouse Grow Light Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Greenhouse Grow Light Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Greenhouse Grow Light Industry Trends

1.5.2 Greenhouse Grow Light Market Drivers

1.5.3 Greenhouse Grow Light Market Challenges

1.5.4 Greenhouse Grow Light Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Greenhouse Grow Light Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 High Power (Above 300W)

2.1.2 Low Power (Below 300W)

2.2 Global Greenhouse Grow Light Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Greenhouse Grow Light Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Greenhouse Grow Light Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Greenhouse Grow Light Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Greenhouse Grow Light Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Greenhouse Grow Light Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Greenhouse Grow Light Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Greenhouse Grow Light Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Greenhouse Grow Light Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Home

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Global Greenhouse Grow Light Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Greenhouse Grow Light Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Greenhouse Grow Light Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Greenhouse Grow Light Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Greenhouse Grow Light Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Greenhouse Grow Light Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Greenhouse Grow Light Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Greenhouse Grow Light Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Greenhouse Grow Light Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Greenhouse Grow Light Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Greenhouse Grow Light Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Greenhouse Grow Light Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Greenhouse Grow Light Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Greenhouse Grow Light Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Greenhouse Grow Light Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Greenhouse Grow Light Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Greenhouse Grow Light in 2021

4.2.3 Global Greenhouse Grow Light Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Greenhouse Grow Light Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Greenhouse Grow Light Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Greenhouse Grow Light Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Greenhouse Grow Light Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Greenhouse Grow Light Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Greenhouse Grow Light Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Greenhouse Grow Light Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Greenhouse Grow Light Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Greenhouse Grow Light Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Greenhouse Grow Light Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Greenhouse Grow Light Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Greenhouse Grow Light Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Greenhouse Grow Light Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Greenhouse Grow Light Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Greenhouse Grow Light Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Greenhouse Grow Light Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Greenhouse Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Greenhouse Grow Light Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Greenhouse Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Greenhouse Grow Light Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Greenhouse Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Greenhouse Grow Light Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Greenhouse Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Greenhouse Grow Light Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Greenhouse Grow Light Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Greenhouse Grow Light Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Philips

7.1.1 Philips Corporation Information

7.1.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Philips Greenhouse Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Philips Greenhouse Grow Light Products Offered

7.1.5 Philips Recent Development

7.2 Osram

7.2.1 Osram Corporation Information

7.2.2 Osram Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Osram Greenhouse Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Osram Greenhouse Grow Light Products Offered

7.2.5 Osram Recent Development

7.3 General Electric

7.3.1 General Electric Corporation Information

7.3.2 General Electric Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 General Electric Greenhouse Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 General Electric Greenhouse Grow Light Products Offered

7.3.5 General Electric Recent Development

7.4 Easy Agricultural

7.4.1 Easy Agricultural Corporation Information

7.4.2 Easy Agricultural Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Easy Agricultural Greenhouse Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Easy Agricultural Greenhouse Grow Light Products Offered

7.4.5 Easy Agricultural Recent Development

7.5 Illumitex

7.5.1 Illumitex Corporation Information

7.5.2 Illumitex Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Illumitex Greenhouse Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Illumitex Greenhouse Grow Light Products Offered

7.5.5 Illumitex Recent Development

7.6 Fionia Lighting

7.6.1 Fionia Lighting Corporation Information

7.6.2 Fionia Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Fionia Lighting Greenhouse Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Fionia Lighting Greenhouse Grow Light Products Offered

7.6.5 Fionia Lighting Recent Development

7.7 Lumigrow

7.7.1 Lumigrow Corporation Information

7.7.2 Lumigrow Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Lumigrow Greenhouse Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Lumigrow Greenhouse Grow Light Products Offered

7.7.5 Lumigrow Recent Development

7.8 Kind LED Grow Lights

7.8.1 Kind LED Grow Lights Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kind LED Grow Lights Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Kind LED Grow Lights Greenhouse Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Kind LED Grow Lights Greenhouse Grow Light Products Offered

7.8.5 Kind LED Grow Lights Recent Development

7.9 California LightWorks

7.9.1 California LightWorks Corporation Information

7.9.2 California LightWorks Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 California LightWorks Greenhouse Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 California LightWorks Greenhouse Grow Light Products Offered

7.9.5 California LightWorks Recent Development

7.10 Spectrum King Grow Lights

7.10.1 Spectrum King Grow Lights Corporation Information

7.10.2 Spectrum King Grow Lights Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Spectrum King Grow Lights Greenhouse Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Spectrum King Grow Lights Greenhouse Grow Light Products Offered

7.10.5 Spectrum King Grow Lights Recent Development

7.11 Valoya

7.11.1 Valoya Corporation Information

7.11.2 Valoya Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Valoya Greenhouse Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Valoya Greenhouse Grow Light Products Offered

7.11.5 Valoya Recent Development

7.12 Weshine

7.12.1 Weshine Corporation Information

7.12.2 Weshine Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Weshine Greenhouse Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Weshine Products Offered

7.12.5 Weshine Recent Development

7.13 Apollo Horticulture

7.13.1 Apollo Horticulture Corporation Information

7.13.2 Apollo Horticulture Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Apollo Horticulture Greenhouse Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Apollo Horticulture Products Offered

7.13.5 Apollo Horticulture Recent Development

7.14 Kessil

7.14.1 Kessil Corporation Information

7.14.2 Kessil Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Kessil Greenhouse Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Kessil Products Offered

7.14.5 Kessil Recent Development

7.15 Cidly

7.15.1 Cidly Corporation Information

7.15.2 Cidly Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Cidly Greenhouse Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Cidly Products Offered

7.15.5 Cidly Recent Development

7.16 Heliospectra AB

7.16.1 Heliospectra AB Corporation Information

7.16.2 Heliospectra AB Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Heliospectra AB Greenhouse Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Heliospectra AB Products Offered

7.16.5 Heliospectra AB Recent Development

7.17 LEDHYDROPONICS

7.17.1 LEDHYDROPONICS Corporation Information

7.17.2 LEDHYDROPONICS Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 LEDHYDROPONICS Greenhouse Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 LEDHYDROPONICS Products Offered

7.17.5 LEDHYDROPONICS Recent Development

7.18 Ohmax Optoelectronic

7.18.1 Ohmax Optoelectronic Corporation Information

7.18.2 Ohmax Optoelectronic Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Ohmax Optoelectronic Greenhouse Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Ohmax Optoelectronic Products Offered

7.18.5 Ohmax Optoelectronic Recent Development

7.19 Zhicheng

7.19.1 Zhicheng Corporation Information

7.19.2 Zhicheng Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Zhicheng Greenhouse Grow Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Zhicheng Products Offered

7.19.5 Zhicheng Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Greenhouse Grow Light Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Greenhouse Grow Light Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Greenhouse Grow Light Distributors

8.3 Greenhouse Grow Light Production Mode & Process

8.4 Greenhouse Grow Light Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Greenhouse Grow Light Sales Channels

8.4.2 Greenhouse Grow Light Distributors

8.5 Greenhouse Grow Light Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

