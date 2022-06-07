Portable Outboard Motors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Portable outboard motors are used for canoes, small tenders, inflatables, aluminum fishing boats, sailboats, and more.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Outboard Motors in global, including the following market information:

Global Portable Outboard Motors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Portable Outboard Motors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Portable Outboard Motors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Portable Outboard Motors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

By Horsepower Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Portable Outboard Motors include Honda, Tohatsu, Yamaha, Suzuki, Mercury Marine, Evinrude, Torqeedo and Lehr, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Portable Outboard Motors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Portable Outboard Motors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Portable Outboard Motors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

By Horsepower

1HP

2-3.5HP

4-6HP

8-10HP

15-20HP

Others

By Stroke

2-Stroke

4-Stroke

Global Portable Outboard Motors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Portable Outboard Motors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Canoes

Inflatable Boats

Fishing Boats

Sailboats

Dinghies

Others

Global Portable Outboard Motors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Portable Outboard Motors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Portable Outboard Motors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Portable Outboard Motors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Portable Outboard Motors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Portable Outboard Motors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honda

Tohatsu

Yamaha

Suzuki

Mercury Marine

Evinrude

Torqeedo

Lehr

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Portable Outboard Motors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Portable Outboard Motors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Portable Outboard Motors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Portable Outboard Motors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Portable Outboard Motors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Portable Outboard Motors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Portable Outboard Motors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Portable Outboard Motors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Portable Outboard Motors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Portable Outboard Motors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Portable Outboard Motors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Outboard Motors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Outboard Motors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Outboard Motors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Outboard Motors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Outboard Motors Companies

4 S

