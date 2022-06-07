Portable Outboard Motors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Portable outboard motors are used for canoes, small tenders, inflatables, aluminum fishing boats, sailboats, and more.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Outboard Motors in global, including the following market information:
Global Portable Outboard Motors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Portable Outboard Motors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Portable Outboard Motors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portable Outboard Motors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
By Horsepower Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Portable Outboard Motors include Honda, Tohatsu, Yamaha, Suzuki, Mercury Marine, Evinrude, Torqeedo and Lehr, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Portable Outboard Motors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Outboard Motors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Portable Outboard Motors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
By Horsepower
1HP
2-3.5HP
4-6HP
8-10HP
15-20HP
Others
By Stroke
2-Stroke
4-Stroke
Global Portable Outboard Motors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Portable Outboard Motors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Canoes
Inflatable Boats
Fishing Boats
Sailboats
Dinghies
Others
Global Portable Outboard Motors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Portable Outboard Motors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Portable Outboard Motors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Portable Outboard Motors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Portable Outboard Motors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Portable Outboard Motors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Honda
Tohatsu
Yamaha
Suzuki
Mercury Marine
Evinrude
Torqeedo
Lehr
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portable Outboard Motors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Portable Outboard Motors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Portable Outboard Motors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Portable Outboard Motors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Portable Outboard Motors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Portable Outboard Motors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Portable Outboard Motors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Portable Outboard Motors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Portable Outboard Motors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Portable Outboard Motors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Portable Outboard Motors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Outboard Motors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Outboard Motors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Outboard Motors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Outboard Motors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Outboard Motors Companies
4 S
