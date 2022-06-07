Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Organic Acid

Thiol

Boron-amine Complex

Phenolic Compounds

Segment by Application

Chemical Industry

Achitechive Industry

Automobile Industry

Electrical Industry

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Huntsman Corporation

Olin Corporation

Hexion Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

DIC Corporation

Showa Denko KK

Aditya Birla Corporation

Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd

Gabriel Performance Products

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Product Introduction

1.2 Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Industry Trends

1.5.2 Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Drivers

1.5.3 Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Challenges

1.5.4 Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Organic Acid

2.1.2 Thiol

2.1.3 Boron-amine Complex

2.1.4 Phenolic Compounds

2.2 Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Chemical Industry

3.1.2 Achitechive Industry

3.1.3 Automobile Industry

3.1.4 Electrical Industry

3.2 Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent in 2021

4.2.3 Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Huntsman Corporation

7.1.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

7.1.2 Huntsman Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Huntsman Corporation Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Huntsman Corporation Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Products Offered

7.1.5 Huntsman Corporation Recent Development

7.2 Olin Corporation

7.2.1 Olin Corporation Corporation Information

7.2.2 Olin Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Olin Corporation Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Olin Corporation Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Products Offered

7.2.5 Olin Corporation Recent Development

7.3 Hexion Inc.

7.3.1 Hexion Inc. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hexion Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Hexion Inc. Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Hexion Inc. Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Products Offered

7.3.5 Hexion Inc. Recent Development

7.4 Evonik Industries AG

7.4.1 Evonik Industries AG Corporation Information

7.4.2 Evonik Industries AG Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Evonik Industries AG Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Evonik Industries AG Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Products Offered

7.4.5 Evonik Industries AG Recent Development

7.5 BASF SE

7.5.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

7.5.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 BASF SE Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 BASF SE Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Products Offered

7.5.5 BASF SE Recent Development

7.6 Cargill Incorporated

7.6.1 Cargill Incorporated Corporation Information

7.6.2 Cargill Incorporated Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Cargill Incorporated Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Cargill Incorporated Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Products Offered

7.6.5 Cargill Incorporated Recent Development

7.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

7.7.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Products Offered

7.7.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Recent Development

7.8 DIC Corporation

7.8.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information

7.8.2 DIC Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 DIC Corporation Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 DIC Corporation Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Products Offered

7.8.5 DIC Corporation Recent Development

7.9 Showa Denko KK

7.9.1 Showa Denko KK Corporation Information

7.9.2 Showa Denko KK Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Showa Denko KK Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Showa Denko KK Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Products Offered

7.9.5 Showa Denko KK Recent Development

7.10 Aditya Birla Corporation

7.10.1 Aditya Birla Corporation Corporation Information

7.10.2 Aditya Birla Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Aditya Birla Corporation Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Aditya Birla Corporation Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Products Offered

7.10.5 Aditya Birla Corporation Recent Development

7.11 Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd

7.11.1 Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd Corporation Information

7.11.2 Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Products Offered

7.11.5 Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd Recent Development

7.12 Gabriel Performance Products

7.12.1 Gabriel Performance Products Corporation Information

7.12.2 Gabriel Performance Products Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Gabriel Performance Products Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Gabriel Performance Products Products Offered

7.12.5 Gabriel Performance Products Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Distributors

8.3 Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Production Mode & Process

8.4 Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Sales Channels

8.4.2 Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Distributors

8.5 Epoxy Resin Acid Curing Agent Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

