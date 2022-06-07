Aroma Diffusion Machines Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The Aroma Diffusion Machine is the best solution for whole-home fragrance coverage. It can fill open floor plans of up to 2,000 square feet, so 1 unit will often be all you need to fill the desired space with relaxing scents.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aroma Diffusion Machines in global, including the following market information:
Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Aroma Diffusion Machines companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aroma Diffusion Machines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cover Area, 200m3 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aroma Diffusion Machines include Scentair, Asiamist, Air Aroma, Guangzhou Aroma Technology, Ultransmit, Ambius, Voitair, Zaluti and Ouwave, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aroma Diffusion Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cover Area, 200m3
Cover Area, 800m3
Cover Area, 1,000-2,000m3
Cover Area, 5,000-6,000m3
Cover Area, 10,000m3
Others
Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home
Workplace
Hotel Lobby
Cars
Retail Shops
Supermarkets
Nursing Homes
Others
Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aroma Diffusion Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aroma Diffusion Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aroma Diffusion Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Aroma Diffusion Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Scentair
Asiamist
Air Aroma
Guangzhou Aroma Technology
Ultransmit
Ambius
Voitair
Zaluti
Ouwave
AromaTec
Scent-E
Osuman
MUJI
Scenta
AT-AROMA Co., Ltd
AromaTech Inc
Hangzhou Felshare Biotechnology Co
Agan Aroma
Air Scent
Air Esscentials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aroma Diffusion Machines Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aroma Diffusion Machines Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aroma Diffusion Machines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aroma Diffusion Machines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aroma Diffusion Machines Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aroma Diffusion Machines Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aroma Diffusion Machines Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aroma Diffusion Machines Companies
4 S
