Ultrasonic Bonders Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ultrasonic bonding is a friction welding process: the component's bumps are pressed on the corresponding pads and moved lateral to the working plane.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultrasonic Bonders in global, including the following market information:
Global Ultrasonic Bonders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ultrasonic Bonders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Ultrasonic Bonders companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ultrasonic Bonders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ultrasonic Wire Bonders Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ultrasonic Bonders include Ultrasonic Engineering Co.,Ltd, Finetech, F & K DELVOTEC Bondtechnik GmbH, Hesse GmbH, Super Ultrasonic Co., Ltd, Sonobond Ultrasonics, Inc, Aurizon Ultrasonics, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc and F&S Bondtec. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ultrasonic Bonders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ultrasonic Bonders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Ultrasonic Bonders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ultrasonic Wire Bonders
Ultrasonic Metal Bonders
Ultrasonic Plastic Bonders
Global Ultrasonic Bonders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Ultrasonic Bonders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobiles
Solar Batteries
Semiconductor
Others
Global Ultrasonic Bonders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Ultrasonic Bonders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ultrasonic Bonders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ultrasonic Bonders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ultrasonic Bonders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Ultrasonic Bonders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ultrasonic Engineering Co.,Ltd
Finetech
F & K DELVOTEC Bondtechnik GmbH
Hesse GmbH
Super Ultrasonic Co., Ltd
Sonobond Ultrasonics, Inc
Aurizon Ultrasonics
Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc
F&S Bondtec
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ultrasonic Bonders Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ultrasonic Bonders Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ultrasonic Bonders Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ultrasonic Bonders Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ultrasonic Bonders Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ultrasonic Bonders Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ultrasonic Bonders Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ultrasonic Bonders Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ultrasonic Bonders Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ultrasonic Bonders Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ultrasonic Bonders Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultrasonic Bonders Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultrasonic Bonders Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultrasonic Bonders Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ultrasonic Bonders Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultrasonic Bonders Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Ultrasonic Bonders Market Siz
