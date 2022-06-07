Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Primary Amines

Secondary Amines

Amides

Nitrogenous Compounds

Segment by Application

Chemical Industry

Achitechive Industry

Automobile Industry

Electrical Industry

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

BeGinor

Evonik Industries

Univar Solutions

Advanced Materials

DURO FLOR

Jiangxi Tengde Industrial Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Utek Composite Co., Ltd.

Anhui Yochon New Materials Co., Ltd.

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Industry Trends

1.5.2 Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Drivers

1.5.3 Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Challenges

1.5.4 Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Primary Amines

2.1.2 Secondary Amines

2.1.3 Amides

2.1.4 Nitrogenous Compounds

2.2 Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Chemical Industry

3.1.2 Achitechive Industry

3.1.3 Automobile Industry

3.1.4 Electrical Industry

3.2 Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin in 2021

4.2.3 Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BeGinor

7.1.1 BeGinor Corporation Information

7.1.2 BeGinor Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BeGinor Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BeGinor Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Products Offered

7.1.5 BeGinor Recent Development

7.2 Evonik Industries

7.2.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

7.2.2 Evonik Industries Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Evonik Industries Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Evonik Industries Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Products Offered

7.2.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

7.3 Univar Solutions

7.3.1 Univar Solutions Corporation Information

7.3.2 Univar Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Univar Solutions Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Univar Solutions Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Products Offered

7.3.5 Univar Solutions Recent Development

7.4 Advanced Materials

7.4.1 Advanced Materials Corporation Information

7.4.2 Advanced Materials Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Advanced Materials Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Advanced Materials Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Products Offered

7.4.5 Advanced Materials Recent Development

7.5 DURO FLOR

7.5.1 DURO FLOR Corporation Information

7.5.2 DURO FLOR Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 DURO FLOR Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 DURO FLOR Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Products Offered

7.5.5 DURO FLOR Recent Development

7.6 Jiangxi Tengde Industrial Co., Ltd.

7.6.1 Jiangxi Tengde Industrial Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.6.2 Jiangxi Tengde Industrial Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Jiangxi Tengde Industrial Co., Ltd. Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Jiangxi Tengde Industrial Co., Ltd. Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Products Offered

7.6.5 Jiangxi Tengde Industrial Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.7 Changzhou Utek Composite Co., Ltd.

7.7.1 Changzhou Utek Composite Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.7.2 Changzhou Utek Composite Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Changzhou Utek Composite Co., Ltd. Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Changzhou Utek Composite Co., Ltd. Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Products Offered

7.7.5 Changzhou Utek Composite Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.8 Anhui Yochon New Materials Co., Ltd.

7.8.1 Anhui Yochon New Materials Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Anhui Yochon New Materials Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Anhui Yochon New Materials Co., Ltd. Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Anhui Yochon New Materials Co., Ltd. Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Products Offered

7.8.5 Anhui Yochon New Materials Co., Ltd. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Distributors

8.3 Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Production Mode & Process

8.4 Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Sales Channels

8.4.2 Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Distributors

8.5 Alkaline Curing Agent for Epoxy Resin Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

