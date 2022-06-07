Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The report focuses on Biogas plants engineering market?and the players analysis refers to Engineering Procurement Construction Companies/EPC Companies for biogas plants.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wet Digestion Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) include PlanET Biogas Global GmbH, EnviTec Biogas AG, BioConstruct, IES BIOGAS, SEBIGAS, Poyry, WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH, Xergi A/S and BTS Biogas, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wet Digestion

Dry Digestion

Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Agricultural

Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PlanET Biogas Global GmbH

EnviTec Biogas AG

BioConstruct

IES BIOGAS

SEBIGAS

Poyry

WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH

Xergi A/S

BTS Biogas

HoSt

IG Biogas

Zorg Biogas AG

BTA International GmbH

kIEFER TEK LTD

Lundsby Biogas A / S

Finn Biogas

Ludan Group

Naskeo

Agraferm GmbH

Mitsui E&S Engineering Co., Ltd

Hitachi Zosen Inova

Toyo Engineering Corp.

Qingdao Green Land Environment Equipment Co., Ltd

Xinyuan Environment Project

Shandong Tianmu Environment Engineering Co., Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Biogas Pl

