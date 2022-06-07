Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The report focuses on Biogas plants engineering market?and the players analysis refers to Engineering Procurement Construction Companies/EPC Companies for biogas plants.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wet Digestion Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) include PlanET Biogas Global GmbH, EnviTec Biogas AG, BioConstruct, IES BIOGAS, SEBIGAS, Poyry, WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH, Xergi A/S and BTS Biogas, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wet Digestion
Dry Digestion
Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Agricultural
Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PlanET Biogas Global GmbH
EnviTec Biogas AG
BioConstruct
IES BIOGAS
SEBIGAS
Poyry
WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH
Xergi A/S
BTS Biogas
HoSt
IG Biogas
Zorg Biogas AG
BTA International GmbH
kIEFER TEK LTD
Lundsby Biogas A / S
Finn Biogas
Ludan Group
Naskeo
Agraferm GmbH
Mitsui E&S Engineering Co., Ltd
Hitachi Zosen Inova
Toyo Engineering Corp.
Qingdao Green Land Environment Equipment Co., Ltd
Xinyuan Environment Project
Shandong Tianmu Environment Engineering Co., Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Biogas Pl
