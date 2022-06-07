Smart Home Displays Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
For all intents and purposes, a smart display is in essence a tablet which runs on mains power that sits in a stand. Typically the display isn't adjustable and the base will have speakers to provide audio. Other features include microphones so you can use voice control and the device may have a camera, too. Smart Home Displays can be used in living room, kitchen, bedroom etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Home Displays in global, including the following market information:
Global Smart Home Displays Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Smart Home Displays Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Smart Home Displays companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smart Home Displays market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Up to 100USD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smart Home Displays include Facebook Portal, Google Nest, LG, GE, Lenovo, Amazon Echo and JBL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smart Home Displays manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smart Home Displays Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Home Displays Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Up to 100USD
100-199USD
200-299USD
300USD and Above
Global Smart Home Displays Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Home Displays Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Living Room
Kitchen
Bedroom
Others
Global Smart Home Displays Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Home Displays Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Smart Home Displays revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Smart Home Displays revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Smart Home Displays sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Smart Home Displays sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Facebook Portal
Google Nest
LG
GE
Lenovo
Amazon Echo
JBL
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Home Displays Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smart Home Displays Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smart Home Displays Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smart Home Displays Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smart Home Displays Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Smart Home Displays Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart Home Displays Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smart Home Displays Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smart Home Displays Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Smart Home Displays Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Smart Home Displays Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Home Displays Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart Home Displays Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Home Displays Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Home Displays Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Home Displays Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Smart Home Di
