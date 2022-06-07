Mammography Units Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A mammography unit is a rectangular box that houses the tube in which x-rays are produced. The unit is used exclusively for x-ray exams of the breast, with special accessories that allow only the breast to be exposed to the x-rays. Attached to the unit is a device that holds and compresses the breast and positions it so images can be obtained at different angles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mammography Units in global, including the following market information:
Global Mammography Units Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Mammography Units Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Mammography Units companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mammography Units market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Digital Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mammography Units include Hologic, GE Healthcare, Siemens, Philips Healthcare, FUJIFILM, Planmed Oy, Afga, Carestream Health and IMS Giotto, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mammography Units manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mammography Units Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Mammography Units Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Digital
Analog
Global Mammography Units Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Mammography Units Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Standard Mammography
Stereotactic Breast Biopsies
Global Mammography Units Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Mammography Units Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mammography Units revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mammography Units revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Mammography Units sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Mammography Units sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hologic
GE Healthcare
Siemens
Philips Healthcare
FUJIFILM
Planmed Oy
Afga
Carestream Health
IMS Giotto
Toshiba Medical
Analogic(US)
METALTRONICA
MEDI-FUTURE
Wandong Medical
Perlong Medical
ANKE
Orich Medical Equipment
Angell
Macroo
Genoray
Villa Sistemi Medicali
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mammography Units Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mammography Units Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mammography Units Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mammography Units Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mammography Units Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Mammography Units Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mammography Units Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mammography Units Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mammography Units Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mammography Units Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mammography Units Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mammography Units Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mammography Units Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mammography Units Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mammography Units Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mammography Units Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Mammography Units Market Size Markets, 2021 &
