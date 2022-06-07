Thermal Insulation Paint Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thermal Insulation Paint can block the heat at the maximum level. It suppresses heat transmission and heat release, resulting in the improvement of the working environment.

Thermal Insulation Paint is categorized into Pigment-based paint and Ceramic?based paint. Ceramic-based paint is used more than Pigment-based paint due to its reduced thermal insulation effect.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermal Insulation Paint in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermal Insulation Paint Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermal Insulation Paint Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Thermal Insulation Paint companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermal Insulation Paint market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Barrier Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermal Insulation Paint include PPG Industries, Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Okitsumo Inc, AkzoNobel, Isonem Paint & Insulation Technologies, Highland International, WAKO ECO PAINT Inc, Aquolac and Seal Coatings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermal Insulation Paint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermal Insulation Paint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Thermal Insulation Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Barrier Type

Reflective Type

Radiation Type

Global Thermal Insulation Paint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Thermal Insulation Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Manufacturing

Others

Global Thermal Insulation Paint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Thermal Insulation Paint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermal Insulation Paint revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermal Insulation Paint revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermal Insulation Paint sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Thermal Insulation Paint sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PPG Industries

Nippon Paint Holdings Co

Okitsumo Inc

AkzoNobel

Isonem Paint & Insulation Technologies

Highland International

WAKO ECO PAINT Inc

Aquolac

Seal Coatings

ATA PTY LTD

Mascoat

SK Formulations

Jaroc Co

Carboline

Sherwin-Williams

Beijing Zhishengweihua

Jiangmen Apache

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermal Insulation Paint Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermal Insulation Paint Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermal Insulation Paint Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermal Insulation Paint Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermal Insulation Paint Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermal Insulation Paint Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermal Insulation Paint Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermal Insulation Paint Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermal Insulation Paint Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermal Insulation Paint Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermal Insulation Paint Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermal Insulation Paint Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermal Insulation Paint Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Insulation Paint Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermal Insulation Paint Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Insulation Paint Companies

