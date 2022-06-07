Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

X-ray Diffraction Imaging

Broadband Plasma Pattern

Electron Beam Pattern

Segment by Application

Impurity Analysis

Solder Joint Inspection

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Bruker

Camtek

COGNEX

CyberOptics

Dage

Excel Technologies

Foodman Optoelectronic(zhongshan) Co., Ltd.

HUST Vietnam Technical Equipment Joint Stock Company

Insight Analytical Labs (IAL)

Jinghongyi PCB (HK) Co., Limited

KENSHO

KLA

Nikon

Nordson

North Star Imaging

Onto Innovation

Retronix

Rigaku

SEC

SKAI

TWI

Unicomp Technology

Viscom

YXLON

Zetec, Inc.

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Product Introduction

1.2 Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Industry Trends

1.5.2 Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Drivers

1.5.3 Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Challenges

1.5.4 Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 X-ray Diffraction Imaging

2.1.2 Broadband Plasma Pattern

2.1.3 Electron Beam Pattern

2.2 Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Impurity Analysis

3.1.2 Solder Joint Inspection

3.2 Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection in 2021

4.2.3 Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Bruker

7.1.1 Bruker Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bruker Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Bruker Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Bruker Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Products Offered

7.1.5 Bruker Recent Development

7.2 Camtek

7.2.1 Camtek Corporation Information

7.2.2 Camtek Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Camtek Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Camtek Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Products Offered

7.2.5 Camtek Recent Development

7.3 COGNEX

7.3.1 COGNEX Corporation Information

7.3.2 COGNEX Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 COGNEX Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 COGNEX Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Products Offered

7.3.5 COGNEX Recent Development

7.4 CyberOptics

7.4.1 CyberOptics Corporation Information

7.4.2 CyberOptics Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 CyberOptics Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 CyberOptics Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Products Offered

7.4.5 CyberOptics Recent Development

7.5 Dage

7.5.1 Dage Corporation Information

7.5.2 Dage Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Dage Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Dage Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Products Offered

7.5.5 Dage Recent Development

7.6 Excel Technologies

7.6.1 Excel Technologies Corporation Information

7.6.2 Excel Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Excel Technologies Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Excel Technologies Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Products Offered

7.6.5 Excel Technologies Recent Development

7.7 Foodman Optoelectronic(zhongshan) Co., Ltd.

7.7.1 Foodman Optoelectronic(zhongshan) Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.7.2 Foodman Optoelectronic(zhongshan) Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Foodman Optoelectronic(zhongshan) Co., Ltd. Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Foodman Optoelectronic(zhongshan) Co., Ltd. Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Products Offered

7.7.5 Foodman Optoelectronic(zhongshan) Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.8 HUST Vietnam Technical Equipment Joint Stock Company

7.8.1 HUST Vietnam Technical Equipment Joint Stock Company Corporation Information

7.8.2 HUST Vietnam Technical Equipment Joint Stock Company Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 HUST Vietnam Technical Equipment Joint Stock Company Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 HUST Vietnam Technical Equipment Joint Stock Company Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Products Offered

7.8.5 HUST Vietnam Technical Equipment Joint Stock Company Recent Development

7.9 Insight Analytical Labs (IAL)

7.9.1 Insight Analytical Labs (IAL) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Insight Analytical Labs (IAL) Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Insight Analytical Labs (IAL) Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Insight Analytical Labs (IAL) Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Products Offered

7.9.5 Insight Analytical Labs (IAL) Recent Development

7.10 Jinghongyi PCB (HK) Co., Limited

7.10.1 Jinghongyi PCB (HK) Co., Limited Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jinghongyi PCB (HK) Co., Limited Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Jinghongyi PCB (HK) Co., Limited Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Jinghongyi PCB (HK) Co., Limited Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Products Offered

7.10.5 Jinghongyi PCB (HK) Co., Limited Recent Development

7.11 KENSHO

7.11.1 KENSHO Corporation Information

7.11.2 KENSHO Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 KENSHO Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 KENSHO Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Products Offered

7.11.5 KENSHO Recent Development

7.12 KLA

7.12.1 KLA Corporation Information

7.12.2 KLA Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 KLA Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 KLA Products Offered

7.12.5 KLA Recent Development

7.13 Nikon

7.13.1 Nikon Corporation Information

7.13.2 Nikon Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Nikon Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Nikon Products Offered

7.13.5 Nikon Recent Development

7.14 Nordson

7.14.1 Nordson Corporation Information

7.14.2 Nordson Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Nordson Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Nordson Products Offered

7.14.5 Nordson Recent Development

7.15 North Star Imaging

7.15.1 North Star Imaging Corporation Information

7.15.2 North Star Imaging Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 North Star Imaging Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 North Star Imaging Products Offered

7.15.5 North Star Imaging Recent Development

7.16 Onto Innovation

7.16.1 Onto Innovation Corporation Information

7.16.2 Onto Innovation Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Onto Innovation Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Onto Innovation Products Offered

7.16.5 Onto Innovation Recent Development

7.17 Retronix

7.17.1 Retronix Corporation Information

7.17.2 Retronix Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Retronix Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Retronix Products Offered

7.17.5 Retronix Recent Development

7.18 Rigaku

7.18.1 Rigaku Corporation Information

7.18.2 Rigaku Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Rigaku Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Rigaku Products Offered

7.18.5 Rigaku Recent Development

7.19 SEC

7.19.1 SEC Corporation Information

7.19.2 SEC Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 SEC Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 SEC Products Offered

7.19.5 SEC Recent Development

7.20 SKAI

7.20.1 SKAI Corporation Information

7.20.2 SKAI Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 SKAI Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 SKAI Products Offered

7.20.5 SKAI Recent Development

7.21 TWI

7.21.1 TWI Corporation Information

7.21.2 TWI Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 TWI Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 TWI Products Offered

7.21.5 TWI Recent Development

7.22 Unicomp Technology

7.22.1 Unicomp Technology Corporation Information

7.22.2 Unicomp Technology Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Unicomp Technology Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Unicomp Technology Products Offered

7.22.5 Unicomp Technology Recent Development

7.23 Viscom

7.23.1 Viscom Corporation Information

7.23.2 Viscom Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Viscom Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Viscom Products Offered

7.23.5 Viscom Recent Development

7.24 YXLON

7.24.1 YXLON Corporation Information

7.24.2 YXLON Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 YXLON Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 YXLON Products Offered

7.24.5 YXLON Recent Development

7.25 Zetec, Inc.

7.25.1 Zetec, Inc. Corporation Information

7.25.2 Zetec, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Zetec, Inc. Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Zetec, Inc. Products Offered

7.25.5 Zetec, Inc. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Distributors

8.3 Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Production Mode & Process

8.4 Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Sales Channels

8.4.2 Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Distributors

8.5 Semiconductor X-ray Defect Inspection Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

