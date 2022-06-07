Deep Well Water Pumps Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Deep Well Water Pumps can be used in chemical, mining, oil & gas, power generation, pulp and paper etc fields.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Deep Well Water Pumps in global, including the following market information:
Global Deep Well Water Pumps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Deep Well Water Pumps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Deep Well Water Pumps companies in 2021 (%)
The global Deep Well Water Pumps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
By Power Motor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Deep Well Water Pumps include Sulzer, Xylem, Hank, Desmi, Shanghai Deep Well Pump Works Co, Nanfang Pump Industry Co, Calpeda, Goulds and Lubi Industries LLP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Deep Well Water Pumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Deep Well Water Pumps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Deep Well Water Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
By Power Motor
0.5 HP
0.75 HP
1.0 HP
1.5 HP
2.0 HP
3.0 HP
4.0 HP
5.0 HP
Others
By Head
50m
100m
200m
300m
400m
500m
600m
700m
800m
Others
Global Deep Well Water Pumps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Deep Well Water Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemicals
Oil & Gas
Power Plant
Agricultural
Mining
Construction
Food and Beverage
Pulp and Paper
Others
Global Deep Well Water Pumps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Deep Well Water Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Deep Well Water Pumps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Deep Well Water Pumps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Deep Well Water Pumps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Deep Well Water Pumps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sulzer
Xylem
Hank
Desmi
Shanghai Deep Well Pump Works Co
Nanfang Pump Industry Co
Calpeda
Goulds
Lubi Industries LLP
Metabo
Flowserve
U-flo
Hydro-Vacuum S.A.
Grundfos
DA-RONG Electric Co
Nanjing Huanya Pumps Co
Henan Bulletproof Electromechanical Equipment Co
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Deep Well Water Pumps Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Deep Well Water Pumps Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Deep Well Water Pumps Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Deep Well Water Pumps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Deep Well Water Pumps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Deep Well Water Pumps Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Deep Well Water Pumps Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Deep Well Water Pumps Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Deep Well Water Pumps Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Deep Well Water Pumps Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Deep Well Water Pumps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Deep Well Water Pumps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Deep Well Water Pumps Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Deep Well Water Pumps Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Deep Well Water Pumps Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Deep Well Water Pumps Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
