IoT Modules Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An IoT module is a small electronic device embedded in objects, machines and things that connect to wireless networks and sends and receives data.
This report contains market size and forecasts of IoT Modules in global, including the following market information:
Global IoT Modules Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global IoT Modules Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five IoT Modules companies in 2021 (%)
The global IoT Modules market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
LPWANs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of IoT Modules include Riverdi, Tibbo, Asiatelco, Cavli Wireless, Cheerzing, CMCC, Fibocom, Gemalto and H3C, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the IoT Modules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global IoT Modules Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IoT Modules Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
LPWANs
Cellular (3G/4G/5G)
Zigbee
Bluetooth and BLE
Wi-Fi
RFID
Global IoT Modules Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IoT Modules Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Healthcare
Smart Agriculture
Logistics
Retail
Education
Transportation
Energy
Smart Cities
Others
Global IoT Modules Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IoT Modules Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies IoT Modules revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies IoT Modules revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies IoT Modules sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies IoT Modules sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Riverdi
Tibbo
Asiatelco
Cavli Wireless
Cheerzing
CMCC
Fibocom
Gemalto
H3C
Huawei
KDDI
Lierda
Longsung
Meig
Mobiletek
Mokuai
Multitech
Neoway
NimbeLink
Quectel
Ruijie
Sequans
SERCOM
Sierra Wireless
SimCom
Skyworks
Telit
ZTEWelink
Yuge Information Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 IoT Modules Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global IoT Modules Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global IoT Modules Overall Market Size
2.1 Global IoT Modules Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global IoT Modules Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global IoT Modules Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top IoT Modules Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global IoT Modules Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global IoT Modules Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global IoT Modules Sales by Companies
3.5 Global IoT Modules Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 IoT Modules Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers IoT Modules Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IoT Modules Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 IoT Modules Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IoT Modules Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global IoT Modules Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 LPWANs
4.1.3 Cellular (3G/4G/5G)
4.1.4 Zigbee
4.1.5 Bl
