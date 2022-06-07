Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) is widely used in tires, shoes etc fields.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) in global, including the following market information:

Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solid Nd-BR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) include Lanxess, Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd (KKPC), Arlanxeo, Nizhnekamskneftekhim and Synthos, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid Nd-BR

Liquid Nd-BR

Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tires

Golf Balls

Conveyor Belts

Footwear Soles

Others

Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lanxess

Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd (KKPC)

Arlanxeo

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Synthos

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neodymium-base

