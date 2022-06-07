High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber is used in tires, conveyor belts, footwear, resin modification for HIPS etc field.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber in global, including the following market information:
Global High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber companies in 2021 (%)
The global High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cobalt Catalyst Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber include Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd (KKPC), Arlanxeo, Trinseo, Eni, Ube Industries, Ltd, Lanxess and SABIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cobalt Catalyst Type
Nickel Catalyst Type
Neodymium Catalyst Type
Others
Global High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tires
Belts
Golf Balls
Shoes
Automotive Parts
Others
Global High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd (KKPC)
Arlanxeo
Trinseo
Eni
Ube Industries, Ltd
Lanxess
SABIC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High-cis Polybutadiene Rubber Companies
