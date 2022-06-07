Medical Grade Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical grade coatings range from lubrication and anti-microbial liquids to water-resistant polymer. Each type of medical grade coatings are used on medical devices for many applications. Many types of medical grade coatings are used on medical devices such as lubricants, hydrophilic, hydrophobic, anti-microbial, and drug-eluting, among others. Lubricant coatings are used on medical devices that require extra assistance in besting inserted into the biological opening or other medical devices. Hydrophilic surface coatings are used on many medical devices such as tubes, as these require more wettability in order to properly function with body tissues and fluids. Antimicrobial coatings are used on medical devices that come in contact with sensitive bodily fluids such as blood or urine. These devices need to be sanitized with antimicrobial coatings to prevent the infection from external bacteria spreading into the body.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Grade Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Grade Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Grade Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Medical Grade Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Grade Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Grade Coatings include DowDupont Inc, Royal DSM, Surmodics Inc, Hydromer Inc, Biocoat Inc, Precision Coating Co. Inc, AST Products Inc, Covalon Technologies Ltd and Harland Medical Systems Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Grade Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Grade Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Medical Grade Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water-Based
Solvent-Based
Global Medical Grade Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Medical Grade Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
General Surgery
Cardiovascular
Neurology
Gynaecology
Orthopaedics
Dentistry
Others (Ophthalmology, Paediatrics, etc.)
Global Medical Grade Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Medical Grade Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Grade Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Grade Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Grade Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Medical Grade Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DowDupont Inc
Royal DSM
Surmodics Inc
Hydromer Inc
Biocoat Inc
Precision Coating Co. Inc
AST Products Inc
Covalon Technologies Ltd
Harland Medical Systems Inc
Specialty Coatings Systems Inc
Medicoat Ag
Aculon Inc
Medtronic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Grade Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Grade Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Grade Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Grade Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Grade Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Grade Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Grade Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Grade Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Grade Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Grade Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Grade Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Grade Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Grade Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Grade Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Grade Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Grade Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
