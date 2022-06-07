Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) in global, including the following market information:
Global Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Granular Polytetrefluoroethylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) include 3M, DowDuPont, Shamrock Technologies, Micro Powder, Dongyue Group, Asahi Glass, Saint-Gobain, Daikin and AGC Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Granular Polytetrefluoroethylene
Fine Polytetrefluoroethylene
Aqueous Dispersion Polytetrefluoroethylene
Micronized Polytetrefluoroethylene
Global Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial Plastics
Inks
Painting
Lubricants & Grease
Others
Global Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
DowDuPont
Shamrock Technologies
Micro Powder
Dongyue Group
Asahi Glass
Saint-Gobain
Daikin
AGC Chemicals
Solvay
Dyneon
Gujarat Fluorochemicals
OJSC
Reprolon Texas
Fluorez Technology
Tianyuxiang
Nanjin Tianshi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polytetrefluoroethylene(PTFE) Companies
3.8
