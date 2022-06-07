High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins in global, including the following market information:
Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Adhesive Type HDPE Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins include DowDuPont, ExxonMobil, Formosa Plastics, LyondellBasell, USI Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical, SCG Chemicals, INEOS and NOVA Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Adhesive Type HDPE Resin
Coating Type HDPE Resin
Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal Care
Industrial Containers and Bottles
Household
Other
Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DowDuPont
ExxonMobil
Formosa Plastics
LyondellBasell
USI Corporation
Chevron Phillips Chemical
SCG Chemicals
INEOS
NOVA Chemical
Gaoxin Chemical
GEO Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Density Polyethylene(HDPE) Resins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Density Polyethylene(H
