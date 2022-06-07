Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Suspension Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins include Formosa Plastics, Occidental Petroleum, Solvay, Ineos Group, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Scg Chemicals, LG Chemical, Sinopec Group and SABIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Suspension Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins
Emulsion Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins
Blended Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins
Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Building & Construction
Consumer Goods
Others
Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Formosa Plastics
Occidental Petroleum
Solvay
Ineos Group
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Scg Chemicals
LG Chemical
Sinopec Group
SABIC
Mexichem
DCM Shriram
BorsodChem
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Compani
