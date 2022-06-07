Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Suspension Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins include Formosa Plastics, Occidental Petroleum, Solvay, Ineos Group, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Scg Chemicals, LG Chemical, Sinopec Group and SABIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Suspension Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins

Emulsion Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins

Blended Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins

Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Others

Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Formosa Plastics

Occidental Petroleum

Solvay

Ineos Group

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Scg Chemicals

LG Chemical

Sinopec Group

SABIC

Mexichem

DCM Shriram

BorsodChem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Resins Compani

