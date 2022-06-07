Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) in global, including the following market information:
Global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Isotaetic Polypropylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) include BASF, Total, ExxonMobil, Sinopec, LyondellBasell, SABIC, DowDuPont, RTP Company and Braskem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Isotaetic Polypropylene
Atactic Polypropylene
Syndiotactic Polypropylene
Global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging
Automotive
Consumer Products
Electrical & Electronics
Construction
Others(Including Medical, Agriculture, Furniture, etc.)
Global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Total
ExxonMobil
Sinopec
LyondellBasell
SABIC
DowDuPont
RTP Company
Braskem
CNPC
Prime Polymer
Reliance Industries
Formosa Plastics
Borealis
PetroChina
Japan Polypropylene Corporation(JPP)
Aquatherm
Profol Group
Jincheng Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polypropyl
