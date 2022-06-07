1,2-Propylenediamine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,2-Propylenediamine in global, including the following market information:

Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/155683/global-propylenediamine-forecast-market-2022-2028-773

Global top five 1,2-Propylenediamine companies in 2021 (%)

The global 1,2-Propylenediamine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pharmaceuticals Grade 1,2-Propylenediamine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1,2-Propylenediamine include BASF, LANXESS, DowDuPont, Huntsman and Hangzhou Fandachem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1,2-Propylenediamine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceuticals Grade 1,2-Propylenediamine

Industrial Grade 1,2-Propylenediamine

Other

Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceuticals

Dyess & Pigments

Rubbers & Resins

Other

Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1,2-Propylenediamine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1,2-Propylenediamine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1,2-Propylenediamine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies 1,2-Propylenediamine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

LANXESS

DowDuPont

Huntsman

Hangzhou Fandachem

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/155683/global-propylenediamine-forecast-market-2022-2028-773

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1,2-Propylenediamine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,2-Propylenediamine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 1,2-Propylenediamine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,2-Propylenediamine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1,2-Propylenediamine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,2-Propylenediamine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/155683/global-propylenediamine-forecast-market-2022-2028-773

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

