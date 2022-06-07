1,2-Propylenediamine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,2-Propylenediamine in global, including the following market information:
Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five 1,2-Propylenediamine companies in 2021 (%)
The global 1,2-Propylenediamine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pharmaceuticals Grade 1,2-Propylenediamine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 1,2-Propylenediamine include BASF, LANXESS, DowDuPont, Huntsman and Hangzhou Fandachem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 1,2-Propylenediamine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceuticals Grade 1,2-Propylenediamine
Industrial Grade 1,2-Propylenediamine
Other
Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceuticals
Dyess & Pigments
Rubbers & Resins
Other
Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 1,2-Propylenediamine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 1,2-Propylenediamine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 1,2-Propylenediamine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies 1,2-Propylenediamine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
LANXESS
DowDuPont
Huntsman
Hangzhou Fandachem
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 1,2-Propylenediamine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,2-Propylenediamine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 1,2-Propylenediamine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,2-Propylenediamine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1,2-Propylenediamine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,2-Propylenediamine Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/