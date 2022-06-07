Architectural Paints Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Architectural Paints in global, including the following market information:

Global Architectural Paints Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Architectural Paints Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Architectural Paints companies in 2021 (%)

The global Architectural Paints market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-soluble Paints Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Architectural Paints include AkzoNobel, DowDuPont, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, BASF Coatings, Valspar, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint and Chemolak, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Architectural Paints manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Architectural Paints Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Architectural Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water-soluble Paints

Solvent Paints

Emulsion Paints

Powder Paints

Others

Global Architectural Paints Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Architectural Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

No-residential

Global Architectural Paints Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Architectural Paints Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Architectural Paints revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Architectural Paints revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Architectural Paints sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Architectural Paints sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel

DowDuPont

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

BASF Coatings

Valspar

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

Chemolak

Novochema Cooperative

PAM-ak

Slovlak Koseca

Colorlak

Primalex

Asian Paints

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Architectural Paints Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Architectural Paints Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Architectural Paints Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Architectural Paints Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Architectural Paints Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Architectural Paints Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Architectural Paints Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Architectural Paints Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Architectural Paints Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Architectural Paints Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Architectural Paints Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Architectural Paints Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Architectural Paints Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Architectural Paints Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Architectural Paints Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Architectural Paints Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

