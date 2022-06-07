Architectural Paints Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Architectural Paints in global, including the following market information:
Global Architectural Paints Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Architectural Paints Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Architectural Paints companies in 2021 (%)
The global Architectural Paints market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-soluble Paints Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Architectural Paints include AkzoNobel, DowDuPont, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, BASF Coatings, Valspar, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint and Chemolak, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Architectural Paints manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Architectural Paints Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Architectural Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water-soluble Paints
Solvent Paints
Emulsion Paints
Powder Paints
Others
Global Architectural Paints Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Architectural Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
No-residential
Global Architectural Paints Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Architectural Paints Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Architectural Paints revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Architectural Paints revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Architectural Paints sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Architectural Paints sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AkzoNobel
DowDuPont
PPG Industries
Sherwin-Williams
BASF Coatings
Valspar
Nippon Paint
Kansai Paint
Chemolak
Novochema Cooperative
PAM-ak
Slovlak Koseca
Colorlak
Primalex
Asian Paints
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Architectural Paints Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Architectural Paints Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Architectural Paints Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Architectural Paints Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Architectural Paints Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Architectural Paints Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Architectural Paints Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Architectural Paints Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Architectural Paints Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Architectural Paints Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Architectural Paints Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Architectural Paints Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Architectural Paints Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Architectural Paints Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Architectural Paints Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Architectural Paints Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/