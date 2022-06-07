Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Fiber Reinforcements in global, including the following market information:
Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Glass Fiber Reinforcements companies in 2021 (%)
The global Glass Fiber Reinforcements market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Roving Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glass Fiber Reinforcements include RTP Company, Owens Corning, Hexcel, PPG, Bodo Moller Chemie, Baotec, Center Glass, Changzhou Pro-Tech Industry and SRM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Glass Fiber Reinforcements manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Roving
Chopped Strand
Chopped Strand Mat(CSM)
Continuous Filament Mat(CFM)
Fabrics
Other
Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Marine
Building & Construction
Aerospace & Defense
Consumer Goods
Other
Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Glass Fiber Reinforcements revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Glass Fiber Reinforcements revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Glass Fiber Reinforcements sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Glass Fiber Reinforcements sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
RTP Company
Owens Corning
Hexcel
PPG
Bodo Moller Chemie
Baotec
Center Glass
Changzhou Pro-Tech Industry
SRM
Suntex Composite Industrial
Nippon Sheet Glass
Nittobo
Polycore Technology
Fulltech Fiber Glass
Hunkuk Fiber Glass
Huatek
KCC Corporation
Kush Synthetics
Texas Fiber Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glass Fiber Reinforcements Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Fiber Reinforcements Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Fiber Reinforcements Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Fiber Reinforcements Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass Fiber Reinforcements Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Fib
