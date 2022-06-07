Thiodiglycol(TDG) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thiodiglycol(TDG) in global, including the following market information:

Global Thiodiglycol(TDG) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thiodiglycol(TDG) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Thiodiglycol(TDG) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thiodiglycol(TDG) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thiodiglycol Above 99.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thiodiglycol(TDG) include BASF, Maoming Yunlong and SONGWON Industrial, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thiodiglycol(TDG) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thiodiglycol(TDG) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Thiodiglycol(TDG) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thiodiglycol Above 99.0%

Thiodiglycol Above 98.0%

Thiodiglycol Above 97.0%

Global Thiodiglycol(TDG) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Thiodiglycol(TDG) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Intermediates & Additives

Paints & Coatings

Dyes & Inks

Other

Global Thiodiglycol(TDG) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Thiodiglycol(TDG) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thiodiglycol(TDG) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thiodiglycol(TDG) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thiodiglycol(TDG) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Thiodiglycol(TDG) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Maoming Yunlong

SONGWON Industrial

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thiodiglycol(TDG) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thiodiglycol(TDG) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thiodiglycol(TDG) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thiodiglycol(TDG) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thiodiglycol(TDG) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thiodiglycol(TDG) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thiodiglycol(TDG) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thiodiglycol(TDG) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thiodiglycol(TDG) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thiodiglycol(TDG) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thiodiglycol(TDG) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thiodiglycol(TDG) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thiodiglycol(TDG) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thiodiglycol(TDG) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thiodiglycol(TDG) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thiodiglycol(TDG) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Thiodiglycol(TDG) Market Size Markets, 2021 &

