1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) in global, including the following market information:

Global 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) companies in 2021 (%)

The global 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1-Hexadecene 95% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) include Chevron Phillips Chemical, Shell Chemical, Jinan FuFang Chemical, Dowpol Chemical International and Gelest, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

1-Hexadecene 95%

1-Hexadecene 98%

Other

Global 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Detergents

Plasticizers

Fine Chemicals

Global 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Shell Chemical

Jinan FuFang Chemical

Dowpol Chemical International

Gelest

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1-Hexadecene(CAS 629-73-2) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1-Hexadec

