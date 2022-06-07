Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Ocean Freight Forwarding market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global ocean freight forwarding key players include Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, etc. Global top 4 manufacturers hold a share nearly 20%.

China is the largest market, with a share about 25%, followed by Europe, and North America, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, LCL is the largest segment, with a share about 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is electronic, followed by automotive, beverage, agricultural, etc.

Ocean Freight Forwarding market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ocean Freight Forwarding market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Ocean Freight Forwarding market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/174257/ocean-freight-forwarding

Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Segment by Type

LCL

FCL

Others

Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Segment by Application

Agricultural

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Others

The report on the Ocean Freight Forwarding market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Kuehne + Nagel

DHL Group

DB Schenker Logistics

GEODIS

Panalpina

DSV

Bolloré Logistics

Expeditors

Nippon Express

CEVA Logistics

Pantos Logistics

Agility Logistics

Hellmann

Damco

KWE

Hitachi Transport

Sankyu

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

C.H.Robinson

Yusen Logistics

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Ocean Freight Forwarding consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Ocean Freight Forwarding market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ocean Freight Forwarding manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ocean Freight Forwarding with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Ocean Freight Forwarding submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kuehne + Nagel

7.1.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details

7.1.2 Kuehne + Nagel Business Overview

7.1.3 Kuehne + Nagel Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

7.1.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development

7.2 DHL Group

7.2.1 DHL Group Company Details

7.2.2 DHL Group Business Overview

7.2.3 DHL Group Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

7.2.4 DHL Group Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 DHL Group Recent Development

7.3 DB Schenker Logistics

7.3.1 DB Schenker Logistics Company Details

7.3.2 DB Schenker Logistics Business Overview

7.3.3 DB Schenker Logistics Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

7.3.4 DB Schenker Logistics Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 DB Schenker Logistics Recent Development

7.4 GEODIS

7.4.1 GEODIS Company Details

7.4.2 GEODIS Business Overview

7.4.3 GEODIS Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

7.4.4 GEODIS Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 GEODIS Recent Development

7.5 Panalpina

7.5.1 Panalpina Company Details

7.5.2 Panalpina Business Overview

7.5.3 Panalpina Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

7.5.4 Panalpina Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Panalpina Recent Development

7.6 DSV

7.6.1 DSV Company Details

7.6.2 DSV Business Overview

7.6.3 DSV Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

7.6.4 DSV Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 DSV Recent Development

7.7 Bolloré Logistics

7.7.1 Bolloré Logistics Company Details

7.7.2 Bolloré Logistics Business Overview

7.7.3 Bolloré Logistics Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

7.7.4 Bolloré Logistics Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Bolloré Logistics Recent Development

7.8 Expeditors

7.8.1 Expeditors Company Details

7.8.2 Expeditors Business Overview

7.8.3 Expeditors Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

7.8.4 Expeditors Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Expeditors Recent Development

7.9 Nippon Express

7.9.1 Nippon Express Company Details

7.9.2 Nippon Express Business Overview

7.9.3 Nippon Express Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

7.9.4 Nippon Express Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Nippon Express Recent Development

7.10 CEVA Logistics

7.10.1 CEVA Logistics Company Details

7.10.2 CEVA Logistics Business Overview

7.10.3 CEVA Logistics Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

7.10.4 CEVA Logistics Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Development

7.11 Pantos Logistics

7.11.1 Pantos Logistics Company Details

7.11.2 Pantos Logistics Business Overview

7.11.3 Pantos Logistics Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

7.11.4 Pantos Logistics Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Pantos Logistics Recent Development

7.12 Agility Logistics

7.12.1 Agility Logistics Company Details

7.12.2 Agility Logistics Business Overview

7.12.3 Agility Logistics Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

7.12.4 Agility Logistics Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Agility Logistics Recent Development

7.13 Hellmann

7.13.1 Hellmann Company Details

7.13.2 Hellmann Business Overview

7.13.3 Hellmann Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

7.13.4 Hellmann Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Hellmann Recent Development

7.14 Damco

7.14.1 Damco Company Details

7.14.2 Damco Business Overview

7.14.3 Damco Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

7.14.4 Damco Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Damco Recent Development

7.15 KWE

7.15.1 KWE Company Details

7.15.2 KWE Business Overview

7.15.3 KWE Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

7.15.4 KWE Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 KWE Recent Development

7.16 Hitachi Transport

7.16.1 Hitachi Transport Company Details

7.16.2 Hitachi Transport Business Overview

7.16.3 Hitachi Transport Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

7.16.4 Hitachi Transport Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Hitachi Transport Recent Development

7.17 Sankyu

7.17.1 Sankyu Company Details

7.17.2 Sankyu Business Overview

7.17.3 Sankyu Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

7.17.4 Sankyu Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Sankyu Recent Development

7.18 Kerry Logistics

7.18.1 Kerry Logistics Company Details

7.18.2 Kerry Logistics Business Overview

7.18.3 Kerry Logistics Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

7.18.4 Kerry Logistics Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Kerry Logistics Recent Development

7.19 Logwin

7.19.1 Logwin Company Details

7.19.2 Logwin Business Overview

7.19.3 Logwin Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

7.19.4 Logwin Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Logwin Recent Development

7.20 C.H.Robinson

7.20.1 C.H.Robinson Company Details

7.20.2 C.H.Robinson Business Overview

7.20.3 C.H.Robinson Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

7.20.4 C.H.Robinson Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 C.H.Robinson Recent Development

7.21 Yusen Logistics

7.21.1 Yusen Logistics Company Details

7.21.2 Yusen Logistics Business Overview

7.21.3 Yusen Logistics Ocean Freight Forwarding Introduction

7.21.4 Yusen Logistics Revenue in Ocean Freight Forwarding Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Yusen Logistics Recent Development

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/174257/ocean-freight-forwarding

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States