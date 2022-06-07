Swimwear for Adults Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Swimwear for Adults in global, including the following market information:

Global Swimwear for Adults Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Swimwear for Adults Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Swimwear for Adults companies in 2021 (%)

The global Swimwear for Adults market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

?20 USD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Swimwear for Adults include Pentland Group, Arena, Diana Sport, Hosa, Zoke, Dolfin Swimwear, Derong Group, FEW and Wacoal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Swimwear for Adults manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Swimwear for Adults Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Swimwear for Adults Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

?20 USD

20-50 USD

51-100 USD

?100 USD

Global Swimwear for Adults Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Swimwear for Adults Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Women

Men

Global Swimwear for Adults Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Swimwear for Adults Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Swimwear for Adults revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Swimwear for Adults revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Swimwear for Adults sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Swimwear for Adults sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pentland Group

Arena

Diana Sport

Hosa

Zoke

Dolfin Swimwear

Derong Group

FEW

Wacoal

Yingfa

TNZI

Sanqi International

Gottex

American Apparel

Seafolly

Aimer

PARAH S.p.A

Seaspray

TYR Sport

Perry

NOZONE

Platypus

La Perla Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Swimwear for Adults Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Swimwear for Adults Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Swimwear for Adults Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Swimwear for Adults Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Swimwear for Adults Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Swimwear for Adults Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Swimwear for Adults Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Swimwear for Adults Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Swimwear for Adults Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Swimwear for Adults Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Swimwear for Adults Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Swimwear for Adults Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Swimwear for Adults Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Swimwear for Adults Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Swimwear for Adults Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Swimwear for Adults Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Swimwear for

