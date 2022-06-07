Automotive ECUs and DCUs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive ECUs and DCUs in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive ECUs and DCUs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive ECUs and DCUs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive ECUs and DCUs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive ECUs and DCUs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electronic Control Units (ECU) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive ECUs and DCUs include Bosch, Visteon, Neusoft Reach, Cookoo, Desay SV, Continental, ZF TRW, Magna and Aptiv, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive ECUs and DCUs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive ECUs and DCUs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive ECUs and DCUs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electronic Control Units (ECU)
Domain Control Units (DCU)
Global Automotive ECUs and DCUs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive ECUs and DCUs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive ECUs and DCUs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive ECUs and DCUs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive ECUs and DCUs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive ECUs and DCUs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive ECUs and DCUs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive ECUs and DCUs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bosch
Visteon
Neusoft Reach
Cookoo
Desay SV
Continental
ZF TRW
Magna
Aptiv
Tttech
Veoneer
Higo Automotive
In-Driving
Baidu Domain Controller
iMotion
Hirain Technologies
Eco-Ev
Tesla AD Platform
DENSO
Delphi
Mitsubishi Electric
Hyundai AUTRON
Marelli
UAES
Weifu Group
LinControl
Troiltec
Hitachi Automotive
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive ECUs and DCUs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive ECUs and DCUs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive ECUs and DCUs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive ECUs and DCUs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive ECUs and DCUs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive ECUs and DCUs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive ECUs and DCUs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive ECUs and DCUs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive ECUs and DCUs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive ECUs and DCUs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive ECUs and DCUs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive ECUs and DCUs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive ECUs and DCUs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive ECUs and DCUs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive ECUs and DCUs Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive ECUs and DCUs Companies
Global and Japan Automotive ECUs and DCUs Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
