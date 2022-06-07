Swimwear and Beachwear Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Swimwear and Beachwear Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Swimwear and Beachwear Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Swimwear and Beachwear market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

In Asia, Swimwear and Beachwear key players include American Apparel, Arena Italia, Diana Sport, La Perla, etc.

China is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by India, and Indonesia, both have a share over 20 percent.

Swimwear and Beachwear market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Swimwear and Beachwear market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Swimwear and Beachwear market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Swimwear and Beachwear Market Segment by Type

Swimwear

Beachwear

Swimwear and Beachwear Market Segment by Application

Online Marketplaces

Department Stores

Sports Retail Physical Stores

Others

The report on the Swimwear and Beachwear market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

American Apparel

Arena Italia

Diana Sport

La Perla

NoZONE Clothing

O’Neill

PARAH

Perry Ellis International

Jantzen Apparel

PVH

Quiksilver

Seafolly

Seaspray Swimwear

Esprit

Quiksilver

Triumph International

Bruno Banani

Lascana

Adidas

Anekdot Boutique

Bogner

S.Oliver

Billabong

Roxy

O’Neill

Oxbow

Pain de Sucre

Kiwi Saint-Tropez

Vilebrequin

Eres Paris

Banana Moon

Diesel S.p.A.

Calzedonia

Arena

La Perla

Oseree

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Swimwear and Beachwear consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Swimwear and Beachwear market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Swimwear and Beachwear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Swimwear and Beachwear with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Swimwear and Beachwear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Swimwear and Beachwear Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Swimwear and Beachwear Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Swimwear and Beachwear Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Swimwear and Beachwear Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Swimwear and Beachwear Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Swimwear and Beachwear Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Swimwear and Beachwear Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Swimwear and Beachwear Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Swimwear and Beachwear Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Swimwear and Beachwear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Swimwear and Beachwear Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Swimwear and Beachwear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Swimwear and Beachwear Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Swimwear and Beachwear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Swimwear and Beachwear Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Swimwear and Beachwear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Swimwear and Beachwear Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Swimwear and Beachwear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Swimwear and Beachwear Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 American Apparel

7.1.1 American Apparel Corporation Information

7.1.2 American Apparel Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 American Apparel Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 American Apparel Swimwear and Beachwear Products Offered

7.1.5 American Apparel Recent Development

7.2 Arena Italia

7.2.1 Arena Italia Corporation Information

7.2.2 Arena Italia Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Arena Italia Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Arena Italia Swimwear and Beachwear Products Offered

7.2.5 Arena Italia Recent Development

7.3 Diana Sport

7.3.1 Diana Sport Corporation Information

7.3.2 Diana Sport Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Diana Sport Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Diana Sport Swimwear and Beachwear Products Offered

7.3.5 Diana Sport Recent Development

7.4 La Perla

7.4.1 La Perla Corporation Information

7.4.2 La Perla Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 La Perla Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 La Perla Swimwear and Beachwear Products Offered

7.4.5 La Perla Recent Development

7.5 NoZONE Clothing

7.5.1 NoZONE Clothing Corporation Information

7.5.2 NoZONE Clothing Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 NoZONE Clothing Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 NoZONE Clothing Swimwear and Beachwear Products Offered

7.5.5 NoZONE Clothing Recent Development

7.6 O’Neill

7.6.1 O’Neill Corporation Information

7.6.2 O’Neill Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 O’Neill Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 O’Neill Swimwear and Beachwear Products Offered

7.6.5 O’Neill Recent Development

7.7 PARAH

7.7.1 PARAH Corporation Information

7.7.2 PARAH Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 PARAH Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 PARAH Swimwear and Beachwear Products Offered

7.7.5 PARAH Recent Development

7.8 Perry Ellis International

7.8.1 Perry Ellis International Corporation Information

7.8.2 Perry Ellis International Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Perry Ellis International Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Perry Ellis International Swimwear and Beachwear Products Offered

7.8.5 Perry Ellis International Recent Development

7.9 Jantzen Apparel

7.9.1 Jantzen Apparel Corporation Information

7.9.2 Jantzen Apparel Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Jantzen Apparel Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Jantzen Apparel Swimwear and Beachwear Products Offered

7.9.5 Jantzen Apparel Recent Development

7.10 PVH

7.10.1 PVH Corporation Information

7.10.2 PVH Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 PVH Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 PVH Swimwear and Beachwear Products Offered

7.10.5 PVH Recent Development

7.11 Quiksilver

7.11.1 Quiksilver Corporation Information

7.11.2 Quiksilver Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Quiksilver Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Quiksilver Swimwear and Beachwear Products Offered

7.11.5 Quiksilver Recent Development

7.12 Seafolly

7.12.1 Seafolly Corporation Information

7.12.2 Seafolly Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Seafolly Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Seafolly Products Offered

7.12.5 Seafolly Recent Development

7.13 Seaspray Swimwear

7.13.1 Seaspray Swimwear Corporation Information

7.13.2 Seaspray Swimwear Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Seaspray Swimwear Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Seaspray Swimwear Products Offered

7.13.5 Seaspray Swimwear Recent Development

7.14 Esprit

7.14.1 Esprit Corporation Information

7.14.2 Esprit Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Esprit Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Esprit Products Offered

7.14.5 Esprit Recent Development

7.15 Quiksilver

7.15.1 Quiksilver Corporation Information

7.15.2 Quiksilver Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Quiksilver Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Quiksilver Products Offered

7.15.5 Quiksilver Recent Development

7.16 Triumph International

7.16.1 Triumph International Corporation Information

7.16.2 Triumph International Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Triumph International Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Triumph International Products Offered

7.16.5 Triumph International Recent Development

7.17 Bruno Banani

7.17.1 Bruno Banani Corporation Information

7.17.2 Bruno Banani Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Bruno Banani Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Bruno Banani Products Offered

7.17.5 Bruno Banani Recent Development

7.18 Lascana

7.18.1 Lascana Corporation Information

7.18.2 Lascana Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Lascana Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Lascana Products Offered

7.18.5 Lascana Recent Development

7.19 Adidas

7.19.1 Adidas Corporation Information

7.19.2 Adidas Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Adidas Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Adidas Products Offered

7.19.5 Adidas Recent Development

7.20 Anekdot Boutique

7.20.1 Anekdot Boutique Corporation Information

7.20.2 Anekdot Boutique Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Anekdot Boutique Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Anekdot Boutique Products Offered

7.20.5 Anekdot Boutique Recent Development

7.21 Bogner

7.21.1 Bogner Corporation Information

7.21.2 Bogner Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Bogner Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Bogner Products Offered

7.21.5 Bogner Recent Development

7.22 S.Oliver

7.22.1 S.Oliver Corporation Information

7.22.2 S.Oliver Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 S.Oliver Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 S.Oliver Products Offered

7.22.5 S.Oliver Recent Development

7.23 Billabong

7.23.1 Billabong Corporation Information

7.23.2 Billabong Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Billabong Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Billabong Products Offered

7.23.5 Billabong Recent Development

7.24 Roxy

7.24.1 Roxy Corporation Information

7.24.2 Roxy Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Roxy Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Roxy Products Offered

7.24.5 Roxy Recent Development

7.25 O’Neill

7.25.1 O’Neill Corporation Information

7.25.2 O’Neill Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 O’Neill Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 O’Neill Products Offered

7.25.5 O’Neill Recent Development

7.26 Oxbow

7.26.1 Oxbow Corporation Information

7.26.2 Oxbow Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Oxbow Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Oxbow Products Offered

7.26.5 Oxbow Recent Development

7.27 Pain de Sucre

7.27.1 Pain de Sucre Corporation Information

7.27.2 Pain de Sucre Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Pain de Sucre Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Pain de Sucre Products Offered

7.27.5 Pain de Sucre Recent Development

7.28 Kiwi Saint-Tropez

7.28.1 Kiwi Saint-Tropez Corporation Information

7.28.2 Kiwi Saint-Tropez Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 Kiwi Saint-Tropez Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 Kiwi Saint-Tropez Products Offered

7.28.5 Kiwi Saint-Tropez Recent Development

7.29 Vilebrequin

7.29.1 Vilebrequin Corporation Information

7.29.2 Vilebrequin Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 Vilebrequin Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 Vilebrequin Products Offered

7.29.5 Vilebrequin Recent Development

7.30 Eres Paris

7.30.1 Eres Paris Corporation Information

7.30.2 Eres Paris Description and Business Overview

7.30.3 Eres Paris Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.30.4 Eres Paris Products Offered

7.30.5 Eres Paris Recent Development

7.31 Banana Moon

7.31.1 Banana Moon Corporation Information

7.31.2 Banana Moon Description and Business Overview

7.31.3 Banana Moon Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.31.4 Banana Moon Products Offered

7.31.5 Banana Moon Recent Development

7.32 Diesel S.p.A.

7.32.1 Diesel S.p.A. Corporation Information

7.32.2 Diesel S.p.A. Description and Business Overview

7.32.3 Diesel S.p.A. Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.32.4 Diesel S.p.A. Products Offered

7.32.5 Diesel S.p.A. Recent Development

7.33 Calzedonia

7.33.1 Calzedonia Corporation Information

7.33.2 Calzedonia Description and Business Overview

7.33.3 Calzedonia Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.33.4 Calzedonia Products Offered

7.33.5 Calzedonia Recent Development

7.34 Arena

7.34.1 Arena Corporation Information

7.34.2 Arena Description and Business Overview

7.34.3 Arena Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.34.4 Arena Products Offered

7.34.5 Arena Recent Development

7.35 La Perla

7.35.1 La Perla Corporation Information

7.35.2 La Perla Description and Business Overview

7.35.3 La Perla Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.35.4 La Perla Products Offered

7.35.5 La Perla Recent Development

7.36 Oseree

7.36.1 Oseree Corporation Information

7.36.2 Oseree Description and Business Overview

7.36.3 Oseree Swimwear and Beachwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.36.4 Oseree Products Offered

7.36.5 Oseree Recent Development

