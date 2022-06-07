Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) in global, including the following market information:
Global Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Emulsifiable Concentrate(EC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) include Dow AgroSciences, BASF, FMC Corporation, Albaugh, Agro-care Chemical, Ningbo Agro-star Industrial, Awiner Biotech, Shanghai Kelinon Agrochemical and Guangdong JFX Agro-Chemical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Emulsifiable Concentrate(EC)
Suspension Concentrate(SC)
Liquid(LI)
Suspo-emulsion(SE)
Combi-pack Liquid / Liquid(KL)
Others
Global Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cereals & Grains
Fruits & Vegetables
Others
Global Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dow AgroSciences
BASF
FMC Corporation
Albaugh
Agro-care Chemical
Ningbo Agro-star Industrial
Awiner Biotech
Shanghai Kelinon Agrochemical
Guangdong JFX Agro-Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Propiconazole(Cas 60207-90-1) Companies
3.8
