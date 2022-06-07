Polybutene-1(Resin) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Polybutene-1(Resin) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Polybutene-1(Resin) Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Polybutene-1(Resin) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Europe is the largest polybutene-1 (Resin) market with about 60% market share. Japan is follower, accounting for about 15% market share.The key manufacturers are LyondellBasell, Mitsui Chemicals, Ylem Technology, Shandong Hongye Chemical etc. Top 1 company occupied about 60% market share.In terms of product, homopolymer type is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is plumbing system, followed by packaging material.

Polybutene-1(Resin) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polybutene-1(Resin) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Polybutene-1(Resin) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Polybutene-1(Resin) Market Segment by Type

Homopolymer Type

Random Copolymer Type

Polybutene-1(Resin) Market Segment by Application

Plumbing System

Packaging Material

Hot Melt Adhesives

Others

The report on the Polybutene-1(Resin) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

LyondellBasell

Mitsui Chemicals

Ylem Technology

Shandong Hongye Chemical

Chambroad Petrochemicals

Rida Chem

Sinopec Zhenhai Refining & Chemical Company

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Polybutene-1(Resin) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Polybutene-1(Resin) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Polybutene-1(Resin) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Polybutene-1(Resin) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Polybutene-1(Resin) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Polybutene-1(Resin) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Polybutene-1(Resin) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Polybutene-1(Resin) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Polybutene-1(Resin) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Polybutene-1(Resin) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Polybutene-1(Resin) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Polybutene-1(Resin) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Polybutene-1(Resin) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Polybutene-1(Resin) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Polybutene-1(Resin) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Polybutene-1(Resin) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polybutene-1(Resin) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polybutene-1(Resin) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Polybutene-1(Resin) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Polybutene-1(Resin) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Polybutene-1(Resin) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Polybutene-1(Resin) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Polybutene-1(Resin) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Polybutene-1(Resin) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 LyondellBasell

7.1.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information

7.1.2 LyondellBasell Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 LyondellBasell Polybutene-1(Resin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 LyondellBasell Polybutene-1(Resin) Products Offered

7.1.5 LyondellBasell Recent Development

7.2 Mitsui Chemicals

7.2.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mitsui Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Mitsui Chemicals Polybutene-1(Resin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Mitsui Chemicals Polybutene-1(Resin) Products Offered

7.2.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development

7.3 Ylem Technology

7.3.1 Ylem Technology Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ylem Technology Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Ylem Technology Polybutene-1(Resin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Ylem Technology Polybutene-1(Resin) Products Offered

7.3.5 Ylem Technology Recent Development

7.4 Shandong Hongye Chemical

7.4.1 Shandong Hongye Chemical Corporation Information

7.4.2 Shandong Hongye Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Shandong Hongye Chemical Polybutene-1(Resin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Shandong Hongye Chemical Polybutene-1(Resin) Products Offered

7.4.5 Shandong Hongye Chemical Recent Development

7.5 Chambroad Petrochemicals

7.5.1 Chambroad Petrochemicals Corporation Information

7.5.2 Chambroad Petrochemicals Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Chambroad Petrochemicals Polybutene-1(Resin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Chambroad Petrochemicals Polybutene-1(Resin) Products Offered

7.5.5 Chambroad Petrochemicals Recent Development

7.6 Rida Chem

7.6.1 Rida Chem Corporation Information

7.6.2 Rida Chem Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Rida Chem Polybutene-1(Resin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Rida Chem Polybutene-1(Resin) Products Offered

7.6.5 Rida Chem Recent Development

7.7 Sinopec Zhenhai Refining & Chemical Company

7.7.1 Sinopec Zhenhai Refining & Chemical Company Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sinopec Zhenhai Refining & Chemical Company Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Sinopec Zhenhai Refining & Chemical Company Polybutene-1(Resin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Sinopec Zhenhai Refining & Chemical Company Polybutene-1(Resin) Products Offered

7.7.5 Sinopec Zhenhai Refining & Chemical Company Recent Development

