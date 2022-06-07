Medical Antifungal Agent Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Medical Antifungal Agent market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Antifungal Agent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Medical Antifungal Agent market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Azoles

Echinocandins

Polyenes

Allylamines

Others

Segment by Application

Dermatophytosis

Aspergillosis

Candidiasis

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Novartis

Pfizer

Bayer

Sanofi

Merck & Co

GlaxoSmithKline

MSD Manuals

Abbott

Glenmark

Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma

Scynexis

Cidara Therapeutics

Lucigen Corporation

Biosergen

F2G

Sichuan Meidakang Pharmaceutical

Chengdu Taihe Health Technology

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Medical Antifungal Agent consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Medical Antifungal Agent market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medical Antifungal Agent manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Antifungal Agent with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Medical Antifungal Agent submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Medical Antifungal Agent companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Medical Antifungal Agent Product Introduction

1.2 Global Medical Antifungal Agent Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Medical Antifungal Agent Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Medical Antifungal Agent Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Medical Antifungal Agent Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Medical Antifungal Agent Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Medical Antifungal Agent Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Medical Antifungal Agent Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Medical Antifungal Agent in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Medical Antifungal Agent Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Medical Antifungal Agent Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Medical Antifungal Agent Industry Trends

1.5.2 Medical Antifungal Agent Market Drivers

1.5.3 Medical Antifungal Agent Market Challenges

1.5.4 Medical Antifungal Agent Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Medical Antifungal Agent Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Azoles

2.1.2 Echinocandins

2.1.3 Polyenes

2.1.4 Allylamines

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Medical Antifungal Agent Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Medical Antifungal Agent Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Medical Antifungal Agent Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Medical Antifungal Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Medical Antifungal Agent Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Medical Antifungal Agent Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Medical Antifungal Agent Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Medical Antifungal Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Medical Antifungal Agent Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Dermatophytosis

3.1.2 Aspergillosis

3.1.3 Candidiasis

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Medical Antifungal Agent Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Medical Antifungal Agent Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Medical Antifungal Agent Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Medical Antifungal Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Medical Antifungal Agent Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Medical Antifungal Agent Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Medical Antifungal Agent Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Medical Antifungal Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Medical Antifungal Agent Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Medical Antifungal Agent Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Medical Antifungal Agent Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Medical Antifungal Agent Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Medical Antifungal Agent Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Medical Antifungal Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Medical Antifungal Agent Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Medical Antifungal Agent Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Medical Antifungal Agent in 2021

4.2.3 Global Medical Antifungal Agent Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Medical Antifungal Agent Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Medical Antifungal Agent Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Medical Antifungal Agent Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Medical Antifungal Agent Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Medical Antifungal Agent Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Medical Antifungal Agent Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Medical Antifungal Agent Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Medical Antifungal Agent Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Medical Antifungal Agent Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Medical Antifungal Agent Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Medical Antifungal Agent Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Medical Antifungal Agent Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Medical Antifungal Agent Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Medical Antifungal Agent Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Medical Antifungal Agent Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Medical Antifungal Agent Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Medical Antifungal Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Medical Antifungal Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Antifungal Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Antifungal Agent Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Medical Antifungal Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Medical Antifungal Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Medical Antifungal Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Medical Antifungal Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Antifungal Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Antifungal Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Novartis

7.1.1 Novartis Corporation Information

7.1.2 Novartis Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Novartis Medical Antifungal Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Novartis Medical Antifungal Agent Products Offered

7.1.5 Novartis Recent Development

7.2 Pfizer

7.2.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

7.2.2 Pfizer Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Pfizer Medical Antifungal Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Pfizer Medical Antifungal Agent Products Offered

7.2.5 Pfizer Recent Development

7.3 Bayer

7.3.1 Bayer Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bayer Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Bayer Medical Antifungal Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Bayer Medical Antifungal Agent Products Offered

7.3.5 Bayer Recent Development

7.4 Sanofi

7.4.1 Sanofi Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sanofi Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Sanofi Medical Antifungal Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Sanofi Medical Antifungal Agent Products Offered

7.4.5 Sanofi Recent Development

7.5 Merck & Co

7.5.1 Merck & Co Corporation Information

7.5.2 Merck & Co Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Merck & Co Medical Antifungal Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Merck & Co Medical Antifungal Agent Products Offered

7.5.5 Merck & Co Recent Development

7.6 GlaxoSmithKline

7.6.1 GlaxoSmithKline Corporation Information

7.6.2 GlaxoSmithKline Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 GlaxoSmithKline Medical Antifungal Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 GlaxoSmithKline Medical Antifungal Agent Products Offered

7.6.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development

7.7 MSD Manuals

7.7.1 MSD Manuals Corporation Information

7.7.2 MSD Manuals Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 MSD Manuals Medical Antifungal Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 MSD Manuals Medical Antifungal Agent Products Offered

7.7.5 MSD Manuals Recent Development

7.8 Abbott

7.8.1 Abbott Corporation Information

7.8.2 Abbott Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Abbott Medical Antifungal Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Abbott Medical Antifungal Agent Products Offered

7.8.5 Abbott Recent Development

7.9 Glenmark

7.9.1 Glenmark Corporation Information

7.9.2 Glenmark Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Glenmark Medical Antifungal Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Glenmark Medical Antifungal Agent Products Offered

7.9.5 Glenmark Recent Development

7.10 Enzon Pharmaceuticals

7.10.1 Enzon Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

7.10.2 Enzon Pharmaceuticals Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Enzon Pharmaceuticals Medical Antifungal Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Enzon Pharmaceuticals Medical Antifungal Agent Products Offered

7.10.5 Enzon Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

7.11 Astellas Pharma

7.11.1 Astellas Pharma Corporation Information

7.11.2 Astellas Pharma Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Astellas Pharma Medical Antifungal Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Astellas Pharma Medical Antifungal Agent Products Offered

7.11.5 Astellas Pharma Recent Development

7.12 Scynexis

7.12.1 Scynexis Corporation Information

7.12.2 Scynexis Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Scynexis Medical Antifungal Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Scynexis Products Offered

7.12.5 Scynexis Recent Development

7.13 Cidara Therapeutics

7.13.1 Cidara Therapeutics Corporation Information

7.13.2 Cidara Therapeutics Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Cidara Therapeutics Medical Antifungal Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Cidara Therapeutics Products Offered

7.13.5 Cidara Therapeutics Recent Development

7.14 Lucigen Corporation

7.14.1 Lucigen Corporation Corporation Information

7.14.2 Lucigen Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Lucigen Corporation Medical Antifungal Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Lucigen Corporation Products Offered

7.14.5 Lucigen Corporation Recent Development

7.15 Biosergen

7.15.1 Biosergen Corporation Information

7.15.2 Biosergen Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Biosergen Medical Antifungal Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Biosergen Products Offered

7.15.5 Biosergen Recent Development

7.16 F2G

7.16.1 F2G Corporation Information

7.16.2 F2G Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 F2G Medical Antifungal Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 F2G Products Offered

7.16.5 F2G Recent Development

7.17 Sichuan Meidakang Pharmaceutical

7.17.1 Sichuan Meidakang Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

7.17.2 Sichuan Meidakang Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Sichuan Meidakang Pharmaceutical Medical Antifungal Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Sichuan Meidakang Pharmaceutical Products Offered

7.17.5 Sichuan Meidakang Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.18 Chengdu Taihe Health Technology

7.18.1 Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Corporation Information

7.18.2 Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Medical Antifungal Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Products Offered

7.18.5 Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Medical Antifungal Agent Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Medical Antifungal Agent Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Medical Antifungal Agent Distributors

8.3 Medical Antifungal Agent Production Mode & Process

8.4 Medical Antifungal Agent Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Medical Antifungal Agent Sales Channels

8.4.2 Medical Antifungal Agent Distributors

8.5 Medical Antifungal Agent Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

