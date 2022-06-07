Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Rated Burst Pressure 10 Atm Below accounting for % of the PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Hospitals was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357409/pta-balloon-dilatation-catheters

Segment by Type

Rated Burst Pressure 10 Atm Below

Rated Burst Pressure 10-20 Atm

Rated Burst Pressure 20-30 Atm

Rated Burst Pressure 30 Atm Above

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Medical Research Institute

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Terumo

Medtronic

Abbott

Boston Scientific

Merit Medical Systems

Biotronik

Braun

Cordis

BD

Cook Medical

OrbusNeich

Natec Medical

Nipro

Philips

Surmodics

Meril Life

Lepu Medical Technology

ZYLOX-TONBRIDGE

BIOTEQUE

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheterscompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Product Introduction

1.2 Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Dynamics

1.5.1 PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Industry Trends

1.5.2 PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Drivers

1.5.3 PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Challenges

1.5.4 PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Rated Burst Pressure 10 Atm Below

2.1.2 Rated Burst Pressure 10-20 Atm

2.1.3 Rated Burst Pressure 20-30 Atm

2.1.4 Rated Burst Pressure 30 Atm Above

2.2 Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospitals

3.1.2 Medical Research Institute

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters in 2021

4.2.3 Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Size by Region

5.1 Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Terumo

7.1.1 Terumo Corporation Information

7.1.2 Terumo Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Terumo PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Terumo PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Products Offered

7.1.5 Terumo Recent Development

7.2 Medtronic

7.2.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

7.2.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Medtronic PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Medtronic PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Products Offered

7.2.5 Medtronic Recent Development

7.3 Abbott

7.3.1 Abbott Corporation Information

7.3.2 Abbott Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Abbott PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Abbott PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Products Offered

7.3.5 Abbott Recent Development

7.4 Boston Scientific

7.4.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

7.4.2 Boston Scientific Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Boston Scientific PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Boston Scientific PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Products Offered

7.4.5 Boston Scientific Recent Development

7.5 Merit Medical Systems

7.5.1 Merit Medical Systems Corporation Information

7.5.2 Merit Medical Systems Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Merit Medical Systems PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Merit Medical Systems PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Products Offered

7.5.5 Merit Medical Systems Recent Development

7.6 Biotronik

7.6.1 Biotronik Corporation Information

7.6.2 Biotronik Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Biotronik PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Biotronik PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Products Offered

7.6.5 Biotronik Recent Development

7.7 B. Braun

7.7.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

7.7.2 B. Braun Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 B. Braun PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 B. Braun PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Products Offered

7.7.5 B. Braun Recent Development

7.8 Cordis

7.8.1 Cordis Corporation Information

7.8.2 Cordis Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Cordis PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Cordis PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Products Offered

7.8.5 Cordis Recent Development

7.9 BD

7.9.1 BD Corporation Information

7.9.2 BD Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 BD PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 BD PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Products Offered

7.9.5 BD Recent Development

7.10 Cook Medical

7.10.1 Cook Medical Corporation Information

7.10.2 Cook Medical Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Cook Medical PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Cook Medical PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Products Offered

7.10.5 Cook Medical Recent Development

7.11 OrbusNeich

7.11.1 OrbusNeich Corporation Information

7.11.2 OrbusNeich Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 OrbusNeich PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 OrbusNeich PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Products Offered

7.11.5 OrbusNeich Recent Development

7.12 Natec Medical

7.12.1 Natec Medical Corporation Information

7.12.2 Natec Medical Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Natec Medical PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Natec Medical Products Offered

7.12.5 Natec Medical Recent Development

7.13 Nipro

7.13.1 Nipro Corporation Information

7.13.2 Nipro Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Nipro PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Nipro Products Offered

7.13.5 Nipro Recent Development

7.14 Philips

7.14.1 Philips Corporation Information

7.14.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Philips PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Philips Products Offered

7.14.5 Philips Recent Development

7.15 Surmodics

7.15.1 Surmodics Corporation Information

7.15.2 Surmodics Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Surmodics PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Surmodics Products Offered

7.15.5 Surmodics Recent Development

7.16 Meril Life

7.16.1 Meril Life Corporation Information

7.16.2 Meril Life Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Meril Life PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Meril Life Products Offered

7.16.5 Meril Life Recent Development

7.17 Lepu Medical Technology

7.17.1 Lepu Medical Technology Corporation Information

7.17.2 Lepu Medical Technology Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Lepu Medical Technology PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Lepu Medical Technology Products Offered

7.17.5 Lepu Medical Technology Recent Development

7.18 ZYLOX-TONBRIDGE

7.18.1 ZYLOX-TONBRIDGE Corporation Information

7.18.2 ZYLOX-TONBRIDGE Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 ZYLOX-TONBRIDGE PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 ZYLOX-TONBRIDGE Products Offered

7.18.5 ZYLOX-TONBRIDGE Recent Development

7.19 BIOTEQUE

7.19.1 BIOTEQUE Corporation Information

7.19.2 BIOTEQUE Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 BIOTEQUE PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 BIOTEQUE Products Offered

7.19.5 BIOTEQUE Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Distributors

8.3 PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Production Mode & Process

8.4 PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Sales Channels

8.4.2 PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Distributors

8.5 PTA Balloon Dilatation Catheters Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

