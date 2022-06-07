Modular Microgrids Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Modular Microgrids Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Modular Microgrids Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Modular Microgrids market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global modular microgrids key players include PowerSecure, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Schneider Electric, Eaton, SMA Solar Technology, etc. Global top 5 manufacturers hold a share about 40%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, both have a share over 50 percent. In terms of product, hardware system is the largest segment, with a share over 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is commercial and industrial, followed by remote.

Modular Microgrids market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Modular Microgrids market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Modular Microgrids market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Modular Microgrids Market Segment by Type

Hardware System

Software System

Modular Microgrids Market Segment by Application

Remote

Commercial and Industrial

Utility Distribution

Institutional and Military

Community and Other

The report on the Modular Microgrids market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

ABB-Hitachi

Schneider Electric

PowerSecure

GE Grid Solutions

Siemens

Eaton

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Bloom Energy

SMA Solar Technology

Gridscape

SimpliPhi Power

Scale Microgrid Solutions

Gham Power

BoxPower

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Modular Microgrids consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Modular Microgrids market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Modular Microgrids manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Modular Microgrids with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Modular Microgrids submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Modular Microgrids Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Modular Microgrids Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Modular Microgrids Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Modular Microgrids Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Modular Microgrids Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Modular Microgrids Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Modular Microgrids Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Modular Microgrids Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Modular Microgrids Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Modular Microgrids Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Modular Microgrids Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Modular Microgrids Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Modular Microgrids Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Modular Microgrids Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Modular Microgrids Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Modular Microgrids Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Modular Microgrids Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Modular Microgrids Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Modular Microgrids Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ABB-Hitachi

7.1.1 ABB-Hitachi Company Details

7.1.2 ABB-Hitachi Business Overview

7.1.3 ABB-Hitachi Modular Microgrids Introduction

7.1.4 ABB-Hitachi Revenue in Modular Microgrids Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 ABB-Hitachi Recent Development

7.2 Schneider Electric

7.2.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

7.2.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview

7.2.3 Schneider Electric Modular Microgrids Introduction

7.2.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Modular Microgrids Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

7.3 PowerSecure

7.3.1 PowerSecure Company Details

7.3.2 PowerSecure Business Overview

7.3.3 PowerSecure Modular Microgrids Introduction

7.3.4 PowerSecure Revenue in Modular Microgrids Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 PowerSecure Recent Development

7.4 GE Grid Solutions

7.4.1 GE Grid Solutions Company Details

7.4.2 GE Grid Solutions Business Overview

7.4.3 GE Grid Solutions Modular Microgrids Introduction

7.4.4 GE Grid Solutions Revenue in Modular Microgrids Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 GE Grid Solutions Recent Development

7.5 Siemens

7.5.1 Siemens Company Details

7.5.2 Siemens Business Overview

7.5.3 Siemens Modular Microgrids Introduction

7.5.4 Siemens Revenue in Modular Microgrids Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.6 Eaton

7.6.1 Eaton Company Details

7.6.2 Eaton Business Overview

7.6.3 Eaton Modular Microgrids Introduction

7.6.4 Eaton Revenue in Modular Microgrids Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Eaton Recent Development

7.7 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

7.7.1 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Company Details

7.7.2 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Business Overview

7.7.3 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Modular Microgrids Introduction

7.7.4 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Revenue in Modular Microgrids Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Recent Development

7.8 Bloom Energy

7.8.1 Bloom Energy Company Details

7.8.2 Bloom Energy Business Overview

7.8.3 Bloom Energy Modular Microgrids Introduction

7.8.4 Bloom Energy Revenue in Modular Microgrids Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Bloom Energy Recent Development

7.9 SMA Solar Technology

7.9.1 SMA Solar Technology Company Details

7.9.2 SMA Solar Technology Business Overview

7.9.3 SMA Solar Technology Modular Microgrids Introduction

7.9.4 SMA Solar Technology Revenue in Modular Microgrids Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 SMA Solar Technology Recent Development

7.10 Gridscape

7.10.1 Gridscape Company Details

7.10.2 Gridscape Business Overview

7.10.3 Gridscape Modular Microgrids Introduction

7.10.4 Gridscape Revenue in Modular Microgrids Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Gridscape Recent Development

7.11 SimpliPhi Power

7.11.1 SimpliPhi Power Company Details

7.11.2 SimpliPhi Power Business Overview

7.11.3 SimpliPhi Power Modular Microgrids Introduction

7.11.4 SimpliPhi Power Revenue in Modular Microgrids Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 SimpliPhi Power Recent Development

7.12 Scale Microgrid Solutions

7.12.1 Scale Microgrid Solutions Company Details

7.12.2 Scale Microgrid Solutions Business Overview

7.12.3 Scale Microgrid Solutions Modular Microgrids Introduction

7.12.4 Scale Microgrid Solutions Revenue in Modular Microgrids Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Scale Microgrid Solutions Recent Development

7.13 Gham Power

7.13.1 Gham Power Company Details

7.13.2 Gham Power Business Overview

7.13.3 Gham Power Modular Microgrids Introduction

7.13.4 Gham Power Revenue in Modular Microgrids Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Gham Power Recent Development

7.14 BoxPower

7.14.1 BoxPower Company Details

7.14.2 BoxPower Business Overview

7.14.3 BoxPower Modular Microgrids Introduction

7.14.4 BoxPower Revenue in Modular Microgrids Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 BoxPower Recent Development

