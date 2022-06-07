Global Audience Measurement Systems Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Audience Measurement Systems market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Audience Measurement Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Audience Measurement Systems market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Audio Measurement System accounting for % of the Audience Measurement Systems global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Advertisers was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Audience Measurement Systems Scope and Market Size

Audience Measurement Systems market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Audience Measurement Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Audience Measurement Systems market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Audio Measurement System

Cross-Media Measurement System

Digital Measurement System

Streaming Measurement System

TV Measurement System

Others

Segment by Application

Advertisers

Media Company

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Nielsen

Kantar

RSG Media

Tubular

YouGov

Comscore

GfK

AGF Videoforschung GmbH

PwC

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Audience Measurement Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Audience Measurement Systems market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Audience Measurement Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Audience Measurement Systems with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Audience Measurement Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Audience Measurement Systemscompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Audience Measurement Systems Revenue in Audience Measurement Systems Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Audience Measurement Systems Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Audience Measurement Systems Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Audience Measurement Systems Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Audience Measurement Systems Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Audience Measurement Systems in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Audience Measurement Systems Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Audience Measurement Systems Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Audience Measurement Systems Industry Trends

1.4.2 Audience Measurement Systems Market Drivers

1.4.3 Audience Measurement Systems Market Challenges

1.4.4 Audience Measurement Systems Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Audience Measurement Systems by Type

2.1 Audience Measurement Systems Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Audio Measurement System

2.1.2 Cross-Media Measurement System

2.1.3 Digital Measurement System

2.1.4 Streaming Measurement System

2.1.5 TV Measurement System

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Audience Measurement Systems Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Audience Measurement Systems Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Audience Measurement Systems Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Audience Measurement Systems Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Audience Measurement Systems by Application

3.1 Audience Measurement Systems Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Advertisers

3.1.2 Media Company

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Audience Measurement Systems Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Audience Measurement Systems Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Audience Measurement Systems Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Audience Measurement Systems Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Audience Measurement Systems Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Audience Measurement Systems Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Audience Measurement Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Audience Measurement Systems Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Audience Measurement Systems Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Audience Measurement Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Audience Measurement Systems in 2021

4.2.3 Global Audience Measurement Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Audience Measurement Systems Headquarters, Revenue in Audience Measurement Systems Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Audience Measurement Systems Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Audience Measurement Systems Companies Revenue in Audience Measurement Systems Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Audience Measurement Systems Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Audience Measurement Systems Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Audience Measurement Systems Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Audience Measurement Systems Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Audience Measurement Systems Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Audience Measurement Systems Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Audience Measurement Systems Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Audience Measurement Systems Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Audience Measurement Systems Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Audience Measurement Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Audience Measurement Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Audience Measurement Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Audience Measurement Systems Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Audience Measurement Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Audience Measurement Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Audience Measurement Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Audience Measurement Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Audience Measurement Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Audience Measurement Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Nielsen

7.1.1 Nielsen Company Details

7.1.2 Nielsen Business Overview

7.1.3 Nielsen Audience Measurement Systems Introduction

7.1.4 Nielsen Revenue in Audience Measurement Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Nielsen Recent Development

7.2 Kantar

7.2.1 Kantar Company Details

7.2.2 Kantar Business Overview

7.2.3 Kantar Audience Measurement Systems Introduction

7.2.4 Kantar Revenue in Audience Measurement Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Kantar Recent Development

7.3 RSG Media

7.3.1 RSG Media Company Details

7.3.2 RSG Media Business Overview

7.3.3 RSG Media Audience Measurement Systems Introduction

7.3.4 RSG Media Revenue in Audience Measurement Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 RSG Media Recent Development

7.4 Tubular

7.4.1 Tubular Company Details

7.4.2 Tubular Business Overview

7.4.3 Tubular Audience Measurement Systems Introduction

7.4.4 Tubular Revenue in Audience Measurement Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Tubular Recent Development

7.5 YouGov

7.5.1 YouGov Company Details

7.5.2 YouGov Business Overview

7.5.3 YouGov Audience Measurement Systems Introduction

7.5.4 YouGov Revenue in Audience Measurement Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 YouGov Recent Development

7.6 Comscore

7.6.1 Comscore Company Details

7.6.2 Comscore Business Overview

7.6.3 Comscore Audience Measurement Systems Introduction

7.6.4 Comscore Revenue in Audience Measurement Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Comscore Recent Development

7.7 GfK

7.7.1 GfK Company Details

7.7.2 GfK Business Overview

7.7.3 GfK Audience Measurement Systems Introduction

7.7.4 GfK Revenue in Audience Measurement Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 GfK Recent Development

7.8 AGF Videoforschung GmbH

7.8.1 AGF Videoforschung GmbH Company Details

7.8.2 AGF Videoforschung GmbH Business Overview

7.8.3 AGF Videoforschung GmbH Audience Measurement Systems Introduction

7.8.4 AGF Videoforschung GmbH Revenue in Audience Measurement Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 AGF Videoforschung GmbH Recent Development

7.9 PwC

7.9.1 PwC Company Details

7.9.2 PwC Business Overview

7.9.3 PwC Audience Measurement Systems Introduction

7.9.4 PwC Revenue in Audience Measurement Systems Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 PwC Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

