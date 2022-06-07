Global Deluge System Valves Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Deluge System Valves market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Electric Type accounting for % of the Deluge System Valves global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Power Plant was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Deluge System Valves Scope and Market Size

Deluge System Valves market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Deluge System Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Deluge System Valves market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Electric Type

Pneumatic Type

Electropneumatic Type

Others

Segment by Application

Power Plant

Pulp and Paper Industry

Automobile Industry

Oil and Gas

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Johnson Controls

Viking Group

Reliable Automatic Sprinkler

Victaulic

SA Fire Protection

Rapidrop Global

MIL

Fluid Equipment International

Aquestia

Inbal

EMACO

Cla-Val

Ayvaz

Mueller

GW Sprinkler A/S

NAFFCO FZCO

Safex Fire

Watts

SFFECO Global

Armas

LIFECO

HD Fire Protect

Nanjing Fire Protection Technology

Beijing Jingyi Zhengtai Fire Fighting Equipment

JinHua Fire Protection

Pingan Fire Industry

Meide Group

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> Deluge System Valvescompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Deluge System Valves Product Introduction

1.2 Global Deluge System Valves Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Deluge System Valves Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Deluge System Valves Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Deluge System Valves Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Deluge System Valves Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Deluge System Valves Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Deluge System Valves Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Deluge System Valves in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Deluge System Valves Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Deluge System Valves Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Deluge System Valves Industry Trends

1.5.2 Deluge System Valves Market Drivers

1.5.3 Deluge System Valves Market Challenges

1.5.4 Deluge System Valves Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Deluge System Valves Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Electric Type

2.1.2 Pneumatic Type

2.1.3 Electropneumatic Type

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Deluge System Valves Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Deluge System Valves Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Deluge System Valves Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Deluge System Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Deluge System Valves Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Deluge System Valves Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Deluge System Valves Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Deluge System Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Deluge System Valves Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Power Plant

3.1.2 Pulp and Paper Industry

3.1.3 Automobile Industry

3.1.4 Oil and Gas

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Deluge System Valves Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Deluge System Valves Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Deluge System Valves Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Deluge System Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Deluge System Valves Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Deluge System Valves Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Deluge System Valves Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Deluge System Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Deluge System Valves Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Deluge System Valves Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Deluge System Valves Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Deluge System Valves Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Deluge System Valves Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Deluge System Valves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Deluge System Valves Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Deluge System Valves Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Deluge System Valves in 2021

4.2.3 Global Deluge System Valves Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Deluge System Valves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Deluge System Valves Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Deluge System Valves Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Deluge System Valves Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Deluge System Valves Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Deluge System Valves Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Deluge System Valves Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Deluge System Valves Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Deluge System Valves Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Deluge System Valves Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Deluge System Valves Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Deluge System Valves Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Deluge System Valves Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Deluge System Valves Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Deluge System Valves Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Deluge System Valves Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Deluge System Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Deluge System Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Deluge System Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Deluge System Valves Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Deluge System Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Deluge System Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Deluge System Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Deluge System Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Deluge System Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Deluge System Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Johnson Controls

7.1.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

7.1.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Johnson Controls Deluge System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Johnson Controls Deluge System Valves Products Offered

7.1.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

7.2 Viking Group

7.2.1 Viking Group Corporation Information

7.2.2 Viking Group Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Viking Group Deluge System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Viking Group Deluge System Valves Products Offered

7.2.5 Viking Group Recent Development

7.3 Reliable Automatic Sprinkler

7.3.1 Reliable Automatic Sprinkler Corporation Information

7.3.2 Reliable Automatic Sprinkler Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Reliable Automatic Sprinkler Deluge System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Reliable Automatic Sprinkler Deluge System Valves Products Offered

7.3.5 Reliable Automatic Sprinkler Recent Development

7.4 Victaulic

7.4.1 Victaulic Corporation Information

7.4.2 Victaulic Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Victaulic Deluge System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Victaulic Deluge System Valves Products Offered

7.4.5 Victaulic Recent Development

7.5 SA Fire Protection

7.5.1 SA Fire Protection Corporation Information

7.5.2 SA Fire Protection Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 SA Fire Protection Deluge System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 SA Fire Protection Deluge System Valves Products Offered

7.5.5 SA Fire Protection Recent Development

7.6 Rapidrop Global

7.6.1 Rapidrop Global Corporation Information

7.6.2 Rapidrop Global Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Rapidrop Global Deluge System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Rapidrop Global Deluge System Valves Products Offered

7.6.5 Rapidrop Global Recent Development

7.7 MIL

7.7.1 MIL Corporation Information

7.7.2 MIL Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 MIL Deluge System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 MIL Deluge System Valves Products Offered

7.7.5 MIL Recent Development

7.8 Fluid Equipment International

7.8.1 Fluid Equipment International Corporation Information

7.8.2 Fluid Equipment International Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Fluid Equipment International Deluge System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Fluid Equipment International Deluge System Valves Products Offered

7.8.5 Fluid Equipment International Recent Development

7.9 Aquestia

7.9.1 Aquestia Corporation Information

7.9.2 Aquestia Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Aquestia Deluge System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Aquestia Deluge System Valves Products Offered

7.9.5 Aquestia Recent Development

7.10 Inbal

7.10.1 Inbal Corporation Information

7.10.2 Inbal Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Inbal Deluge System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Inbal Deluge System Valves Products Offered

7.10.5 Inbal Recent Development

7.11 EMACO

7.11.1 EMACO Corporation Information

7.11.2 EMACO Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 EMACO Deluge System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 EMACO Deluge System Valves Products Offered

7.11.5 EMACO Recent Development

7.12 Cla-Val

7.12.1 Cla-Val Corporation Information

7.12.2 Cla-Val Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Cla-Val Deluge System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Cla-Val Products Offered

7.12.5 Cla-Val Recent Development

7.13 Ayvaz

7.13.1 Ayvaz Corporation Information

7.13.2 Ayvaz Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Ayvaz Deluge System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Ayvaz Products Offered

7.13.5 Ayvaz Recent Development

7.14 Mueller

7.14.1 Mueller Corporation Information

7.14.2 Mueller Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Mueller Deluge System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Mueller Products Offered

7.14.5 Mueller Recent Development

7.15 GW Sprinkler A/S

7.15.1 GW Sprinkler A/S Corporation Information

7.15.2 GW Sprinkler A/S Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 GW Sprinkler A/S Deluge System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 GW Sprinkler A/S Products Offered

7.15.5 GW Sprinkler A/S Recent Development

7.16 NAFFCO FZCO

7.16.1 NAFFCO FZCO Corporation Information

7.16.2 NAFFCO FZCO Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 NAFFCO FZCO Deluge System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 NAFFCO FZCO Products Offered

7.16.5 NAFFCO FZCO Recent Development

7.17 Safex Fire

7.17.1 Safex Fire Corporation Information

7.17.2 Safex Fire Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Safex Fire Deluge System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Safex Fire Products Offered

7.17.5 Safex Fire Recent Development

7.18 Watts

7.18.1 Watts Corporation Information

7.18.2 Watts Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Watts Deluge System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Watts Products Offered

7.18.5 Watts Recent Development

7.19 SFFECO Global

7.19.1 SFFECO Global Corporation Information

7.19.2 SFFECO Global Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 SFFECO Global Deluge System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 SFFECO Global Products Offered

7.19.5 SFFECO Global Recent Development

7.20 Armas

7.20.1 Armas Corporation Information

7.20.2 Armas Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Armas Deluge System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Armas Products Offered

7.20.5 Armas Recent Development

7.21 LIFECO

7.21.1 LIFECO Corporation Information

7.21.2 LIFECO Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 LIFECO Deluge System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 LIFECO Products Offered

7.21.5 LIFECO Recent Development

7.22 HD Fire Protect

7.22.1 HD Fire Protect Corporation Information

7.22.2 HD Fire Protect Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 HD Fire Protect Deluge System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 HD Fire Protect Products Offered

7.22.5 HD Fire Protect Recent Development

7.23 Nanjing Fire Protection Technology

7.23.1 Nanjing Fire Protection Technology Corporation Information

7.23.2 Nanjing Fire Protection Technology Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Nanjing Fire Protection Technology Deluge System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Nanjing Fire Protection Technology Products Offered

7.23.5 Nanjing Fire Protection Technology Recent Development

7.24 Beijing Jingyi Zhengtai Fire Fighting Equipment

7.24.1 Beijing Jingyi Zhengtai Fire Fighting Equipment Corporation Information

7.24.2 Beijing Jingyi Zhengtai Fire Fighting Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Beijing Jingyi Zhengtai Fire Fighting Equipment Deluge System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Beijing Jingyi Zhengtai Fire Fighting Equipment Products Offered

7.24.5 Beijing Jingyi Zhengtai Fire Fighting Equipment Recent Development

7.25 JinHua Fire Protection

7.25.1 JinHua Fire Protection Corporation Information

7.25.2 JinHua Fire Protection Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 JinHua Fire Protection Deluge System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 JinHua Fire Protection Products Offered

7.25.5 JinHua Fire Protection Recent Development

7.26 Pingan Fire Industry

7.26.1 Pingan Fire Industry Corporation Information

7.26.2 Pingan Fire Industry Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Pingan Fire Industry Deluge System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Pingan Fire Industry Products Offered

7.26.5 Pingan Fire Industry Recent Development

7.27 Meide Group

7.27.1 Meide Group Corporation Information

7.27.2 Meide Group Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Meide Group Deluge System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Meide Group Products Offered

7.27.5 Meide Group Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Deluge System Valves Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Deluge System Valves Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Deluge System Valves Distributors

8.3 Deluge System Valves Production Mode & Process

8.4 Deluge System Valves Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Deluge System Valves Sales Channels

8.4.2 Deluge System Valves Distributors

8.5 Deluge System Valves Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

