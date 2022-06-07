Global Wet System Valves Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Wet System Valves market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wet System Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Wet System Valves market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Flanged Type accounting for % of the Wet System Valves global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Residential Building was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Wet System Valves Scope and Market Size

Wet System Valves market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wet System Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Wet System Valves market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Flanged Type

Grooved Type

Segment by Application

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Public Utilities

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Johnson Controls

Viking Group

Ayvaz

Reliable Automatic Sprinkler

Victaulic

Rapidrop Global

LIFECO

NAFFCO FZCO

FOREDE

Duyar Vana Mak

EMACO

Nanjing Fire Protection Technology

Beijing Jingyi Zhengtai Fire Fighting Equipment

Fujian Tianguang Fire Protection

JinHua Fire Protection

Pingan Fire Industry

Meide Group

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> Wet System Valvescompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wet System Valves Product Introduction

1.2 Global Wet System Valves Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Wet System Valves Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Wet System Valves Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Wet System Valves Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Wet System Valves Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Wet System Valves Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Wet System Valves Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Wet System Valves in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Wet System Valves Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Wet System Valves Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Wet System Valves Industry Trends

1.5.2 Wet System Valves Market Drivers

1.5.3 Wet System Valves Market Challenges

1.5.4 Wet System Valves Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Wet System Valves Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Flanged Type

2.1.2 Grooved Type

2.2 Global Wet System Valves Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Wet System Valves Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Wet System Valves Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Wet System Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Wet System Valves Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Wet System Valves Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Wet System Valves Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Wet System Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Wet System Valves Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential Building

3.1.2 Commercial Building

3.1.3 Public Utilities

3.2 Global Wet System Valves Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Wet System Valves Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Wet System Valves Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Wet System Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Wet System Valves Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Wet System Valves Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Wet System Valves Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Wet System Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Wet System Valves Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Wet System Valves Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Wet System Valves Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Wet System Valves Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Wet System Valves Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Wet System Valves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Wet System Valves Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Wet System Valves Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Wet System Valves in 2021

4.2.3 Global Wet System Valves Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Wet System Valves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Wet System Valves Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Wet System Valves Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wet System Valves Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Wet System Valves Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Wet System Valves Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Wet System Valves Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Wet System Valves Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Wet System Valves Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Wet System Valves Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Wet System Valves Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Wet System Valves Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Wet System Valves Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Wet System Valves Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Wet System Valves Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Wet System Valves Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Wet System Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Wet System Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wet System Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wet System Valves Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Wet System Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Wet System Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Wet System Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Wet System Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Wet System Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Wet System Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Johnson Controls

7.1.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

7.1.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Johnson Controls Wet System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Johnson Controls Wet System Valves Products Offered

7.1.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

7.2 Viking Group

7.2.1 Viking Group Corporation Information

7.2.2 Viking Group Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Viking Group Wet System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Viking Group Wet System Valves Products Offered

7.2.5 Viking Group Recent Development

7.3 Ayvaz

7.3.1 Ayvaz Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ayvaz Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Ayvaz Wet System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Ayvaz Wet System Valves Products Offered

7.3.5 Ayvaz Recent Development

7.4 Reliable Automatic Sprinkler

7.4.1 Reliable Automatic Sprinkler Corporation Information

7.4.2 Reliable Automatic Sprinkler Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Reliable Automatic Sprinkler Wet System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Reliable Automatic Sprinkler Wet System Valves Products Offered

7.4.5 Reliable Automatic Sprinkler Recent Development

7.5 Victaulic

7.5.1 Victaulic Corporation Information

7.5.2 Victaulic Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Victaulic Wet System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Victaulic Wet System Valves Products Offered

7.5.5 Victaulic Recent Development

7.6 Rapidrop Global

7.6.1 Rapidrop Global Corporation Information

7.6.2 Rapidrop Global Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Rapidrop Global Wet System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Rapidrop Global Wet System Valves Products Offered

7.6.5 Rapidrop Global Recent Development

7.7 LIFECO

7.7.1 LIFECO Corporation Information

7.7.2 LIFECO Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 LIFECO Wet System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 LIFECO Wet System Valves Products Offered

7.7.5 LIFECO Recent Development

7.8 NAFFCO FZCO

7.8.1 NAFFCO FZCO Corporation Information

7.8.2 NAFFCO FZCO Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 NAFFCO FZCO Wet System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 NAFFCO FZCO Wet System Valves Products Offered

7.8.5 NAFFCO FZCO Recent Development

7.9 FOREDE

7.9.1 FOREDE Corporation Information

7.9.2 FOREDE Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 FOREDE Wet System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 FOREDE Wet System Valves Products Offered

7.9.5 FOREDE Recent Development

7.10 Duyar Vana Mak

7.10.1 Duyar Vana Mak Corporation Information

7.10.2 Duyar Vana Mak Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Duyar Vana Mak Wet System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Duyar Vana Mak Wet System Valves Products Offered

7.10.5 Duyar Vana Mak Recent Development

7.11 EMACO

7.11.1 EMACO Corporation Information

7.11.2 EMACO Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 EMACO Wet System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 EMACO Wet System Valves Products Offered

7.11.5 EMACO Recent Development

7.12 Nanjing Fire Protection Technology

7.12.1 Nanjing Fire Protection Technology Corporation Information

7.12.2 Nanjing Fire Protection Technology Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Nanjing Fire Protection Technology Wet System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Nanjing Fire Protection Technology Products Offered

7.12.5 Nanjing Fire Protection Technology Recent Development

7.13 Beijing Jingyi Zhengtai Fire Fighting Equipment

7.13.1 Beijing Jingyi Zhengtai Fire Fighting Equipment Corporation Information

7.13.2 Beijing Jingyi Zhengtai Fire Fighting Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Beijing Jingyi Zhengtai Fire Fighting Equipment Wet System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Beijing Jingyi Zhengtai Fire Fighting Equipment Products Offered

7.13.5 Beijing Jingyi Zhengtai Fire Fighting Equipment Recent Development

7.14 Fujian Tianguang Fire Protection

7.14.1 Fujian Tianguang Fire Protection Corporation Information

7.14.2 Fujian Tianguang Fire Protection Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Fujian Tianguang Fire Protection Wet System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Fujian Tianguang Fire Protection Products Offered

7.14.5 Fujian Tianguang Fire Protection Recent Development

7.15 JinHua Fire Protection

7.15.1 JinHua Fire Protection Corporation Information

7.15.2 JinHua Fire Protection Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 JinHua Fire Protection Wet System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 JinHua Fire Protection Products Offered

7.15.5 JinHua Fire Protection Recent Development

7.16 Pingan Fire Industry

7.16.1 Pingan Fire Industry Corporation Information

7.16.2 Pingan Fire Industry Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Pingan Fire Industry Wet System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Pingan Fire Industry Products Offered

7.16.5 Pingan Fire Industry Recent Development

7.17 Meide Group

7.17.1 Meide Group Corporation Information

7.17.2 Meide Group Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Meide Group Wet System Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Meide Group Products Offered

7.17.5 Meide Group Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Wet System Valves Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Wet System Valves Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Wet System Valves Distributors

8.3 Wet System Valves Production Mode & Process

8.4 Wet System Valves Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Wet System Valves Sales Channels

8.4.2 Wet System Valves Distributors

8.5 Wet System Valves Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

