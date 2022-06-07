Allyl Acetate Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Allyl Acetate Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Allyl Acetate Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Allyl Acetate market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Allyl Acetate market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Allyl Acetate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Allyl Acetate market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Allyl Acetate Market Segment by Type

Allyl Acetate Hydrolysis Method

Propylene Oxide (PO) Isomerization Method

Allyl Acetate Market Segment by Application

Butanediol (BDO)

Resin

Coupling Agents

Others

The report on the Allyl Acetate market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Dairen Chemical Corporation (DCC)

Lyondellbasell Industries

Showa Denko

Daicel

Zouping Mingxing Chemical

Seqens Group

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Allyl Acetate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Allyl Acetate market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Allyl Acetate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Allyl Acetate with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Allyl Acetate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Allyl Acetate Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Allyl Acetate Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Allyl Acetate Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Allyl Acetate Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Allyl Acetate Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Allyl Acetate Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Allyl Acetate Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Allyl Acetate Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Allyl Acetate Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Allyl Acetate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Allyl Acetate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Allyl Acetate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Allyl Acetate Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Allyl Acetate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Allyl Acetate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Allyl Acetate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Allyl Acetate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Allyl Acetate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Allyl Acetate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Dairen Chemical Corporation (DCC)

7.1.1 Dairen Chemical Corporation (DCC) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Dairen Chemical Corporation (DCC) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Dairen Chemical Corporation (DCC) Allyl Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Dairen Chemical Corporation (DCC) Allyl Acetate Products Offered

7.1.5 Dairen Chemical Corporation (DCC) Recent Development

7.2 Lyondellbasell Industries

7.2.1 Lyondellbasell Industries Corporation Information

7.2.2 Lyondellbasell Industries Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Lyondellbasell Industries Allyl Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Lyondellbasell Industries Allyl Acetate Products Offered

7.2.5 Lyondellbasell Industries Recent Development

7.3 Showa Denko

7.3.1 Showa Denko Corporation Information

7.3.2 Showa Denko Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Showa Denko Allyl Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Showa Denko Allyl Acetate Products Offered

7.3.5 Showa Denko Recent Development

7.4 Daicel

7.4.1 Daicel Corporation Information

7.4.2 Daicel Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Daicel Allyl Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Daicel Allyl Acetate Products Offered

7.4.5 Daicel Recent Development

7.5 Zouping Mingxing Chemical

7.5.1 Zouping Mingxing Chemical Corporation Information

7.5.2 Zouping Mingxing Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Zouping Mingxing Chemical Allyl Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Zouping Mingxing Chemical Allyl Acetate Products Offered

7.5.5 Zouping Mingxing Chemical Recent Development

7.6 Seqens Group

7.6.1 Seqens Group Corporation Information

7.6.2 Seqens Group Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Seqens Group Allyl Acetate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Seqens Group Allyl Acetate Products Offered

7.6.5 Seqens Group Recent Development

