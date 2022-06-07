EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States EMI and RFI Shielding Tape market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the EMI and RFI Shielding Tape market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Metal Foil

Conductive Polymers

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Communication

Defense&Aviation

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

3M

Parafix

Coilcraft Inc

RTP Company

Achem (YC Group)

Tesa

Scapa

Nitto

Saint Gobin

Laird Performance Materials

EMI Seals & Gaskets Ltd

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of EMI and RFI Shielding Tape market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the EMI and RFI Shielding Tape with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of EMI and RFI Shielding Tape submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> EMI and RFI Shielding Tape companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Product Introduction

1.2 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States EMI and RFI Shielding Tape in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Dynamics

1.5.1 EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Industry Trends

1.5.2 EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Drivers

1.5.3 EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Challenges

1.5.4 EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Metal Foil

2.1.2 Conductive Polymers

2.2 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Consumer Electronics

3.1.2 Communication

3.1.3 Defense&Aviation

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of EMI and RFI Shielding Tape in 2021

4.2.3 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Size by Region

5.1 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 3M EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 3M EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Products Offered

7.1.5 3M Recent Development

7.2 Parafix

7.2.1 Parafix Corporation Information

7.2.2 Parafix Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Parafix EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Parafix EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Products Offered

7.2.5 Parafix Recent Development

7.3 Coilcraft Inc

7.3.1 Coilcraft Inc Corporation Information

7.3.2 Coilcraft Inc Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Coilcraft Inc EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Coilcraft Inc EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Products Offered

7.3.5 Coilcraft Inc Recent Development

7.4 RTP Company

7.4.1 RTP Company Corporation Information

7.4.2 RTP Company Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 RTP Company EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 RTP Company EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Products Offered

7.4.5 RTP Company Recent Development

7.5 Achem (YC Group)

7.5.1 Achem (YC Group) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Achem (YC Group) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Achem (YC Group) EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Achem (YC Group) EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Products Offered

7.5.5 Achem (YC Group) Recent Development

7.6 Tesa

7.6.1 Tesa Corporation Information

7.6.2 Tesa Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Tesa EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Tesa EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Products Offered

7.6.5 Tesa Recent Development

7.7 Scapa

7.7.1 Scapa Corporation Information

7.7.2 Scapa Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Scapa EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Scapa EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Products Offered

7.7.5 Scapa Recent Development

7.8 Nitto

7.8.1 Nitto Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nitto Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Nitto EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Nitto EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Products Offered

7.8.5 Nitto Recent Development

7.9 Saint Gobin

7.9.1 Saint Gobin Corporation Information

7.9.2 Saint Gobin Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Saint Gobin EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Saint Gobin EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Products Offered

7.9.5 Saint Gobin Recent Development

7.10 Laird Performance Materials

7.10.1 Laird Performance Materials Corporation Information

7.10.2 Laird Performance Materials Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Laird Performance Materials EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Laird Performance Materials EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Products Offered

7.10.5 Laird Performance Materials Recent Development

7.11 EMI Seals & Gaskets Ltd

7.11.1 EMI Seals & Gaskets Ltd Corporation Information

7.11.2 EMI Seals & Gaskets Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 EMI Seals & Gaskets Ltd EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 EMI Seals & Gaskets Ltd EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Products Offered

7.11.5 EMI Seals & Gaskets Ltd Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Distributors

8.3 EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Production Mode & Process

8.4 EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Sales Channels

8.4.2 EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Distributors

8.5 EMI and RFI Shielding Tape Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

