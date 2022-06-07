Global Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Behcet’s Disease Treatment market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Behcet’s Disease Treatment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Behcet’s Disease Treatment market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Corticosteroids accounting for % of the Behcet’s Disease Treatment global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Hospital Pharmacies was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Behcet’s Disease Treatment Scope and Market Size

Behcet’s Disease Treatment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Behcet’s Disease Treatment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Behcet’s Disease Treatment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Corticosteroids

Apremilast

Canakinumab

Adalimumab Biosimilar

Infliximab Biosimilar

Others

Segment by Application

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

By Company

Novartis AG

AbbVie Inc

Panacea Biotec Ltd

Abbott Laboratories

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Cell Medica Limited

Celgene Corporation

Coherus BioSciences Inc

R Pharm.

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> Behcet’s Disease Treatmentcompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Behcet’s Disease Treatment Revenue in Behcet’s Disease Treatment Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Behcet’s Disease Treatment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Behcet’s Disease Treatment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Behcet’s Disease Treatment Industry Trends

1.4.2 Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Drivers

1.4.3 Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Challenges

1.4.4 Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Behcet’s Disease Treatment by Type

2.1 Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Corticosteroids

2.1.2 Apremilast

2.1.3 Canakinumab

2.1.4 Adalimumab Biosimilar

2.1.5 Infliximab Biosimilar

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Behcet’s Disease Treatment by Application

3.1 Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospital Pharmacies

3.1.2 Retail Pharmacy

3.1.3 Online Pharmacy

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Behcet’s Disease Treatment Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Behcet’s Disease Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Behcet’s Disease Treatment Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Behcet’s Disease Treatment Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Behcet’s Disease Treatment in 2021

4.2.3 Global Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Behcet’s Disease Treatment Headquarters, Revenue in Behcet’s Disease Treatment Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Behcet’s Disease Treatment Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Behcet’s Disease Treatment Companies Revenue in Behcet’s Disease Treatment Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Behcet’s Disease Treatment Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Behcet’s Disease Treatment Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Novartis AG

7.1.1 Novartis AG Company Details

7.1.2 Novartis AG Business Overview

7.1.3 Novartis AG Behcet’s Disease Treatment Introduction

7.1.4 Novartis AG Revenue in Behcet’s Disease Treatment Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Novartis AG Recent Development

7.2 AbbVie Inc

7.2.1 AbbVie Inc Company Details

7.2.2 AbbVie Inc Business Overview

7.2.3 AbbVie Inc Behcet’s Disease Treatment Introduction

7.2.4 AbbVie Inc Revenue in Behcet’s Disease Treatment Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 AbbVie Inc Recent Development

7.3 Panacea Biotec Ltd

7.3.1 Panacea Biotec Ltd Company Details

7.3.2 Panacea Biotec Ltd Business Overview

7.3.3 Panacea Biotec Ltd Behcet’s Disease Treatment Introduction

7.3.4 Panacea Biotec Ltd Revenue in Behcet’s Disease Treatment Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Panacea Biotec Ltd Recent Development

7.4 Abbott Laboratories

7.4.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details

7.4.2 Abbott Laboratories Business Overview

7.4.3 Abbott Laboratories Behcet’s Disease Treatment Introduction

7.4.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue in Behcet’s Disease Treatment Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

7.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7.5.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Company Details

7.5.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Business Overview

7.5.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Behcet’s Disease Treatment Introduction

7.5.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Revenue in Behcet’s Disease Treatment Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Recent Development

7.6 Cell Medica Limited

7.6.1 Cell Medica Limited Company Details

7.6.2 Cell Medica Limited Business Overview

7.6.3 Cell Medica Limited Behcet’s Disease Treatment Introduction

7.6.4 Cell Medica Limited Revenue in Behcet’s Disease Treatment Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Cell Medica Limited Recent Development

7.7 Celgene Corporation

7.7.1 Celgene Corporation Company Details

7.7.2 Celgene Corporation Business Overview

7.7.3 Celgene Corporation Behcet’s Disease Treatment Introduction

7.7.4 Celgene Corporation Revenue in Behcet’s Disease Treatment Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Celgene Corporation Recent Development

7.8 Coherus BioSciences Inc

7.8.1 Coherus BioSciences Inc Company Details

7.8.2 Coherus BioSciences Inc Business Overview

7.8.3 Coherus BioSciences Inc Behcet’s Disease Treatment Introduction

7.8.4 Coherus BioSciences Inc Revenue in Behcet’s Disease Treatment Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Coherus BioSciences Inc Recent Development

7.9 R Pharm.

7.9.1 R Pharm. Company Details

7.9.2 R Pharm. Business Overview

7.9.3 R Pharm. Behcet’s Disease Treatment Introduction

7.9.4 R Pharm. Revenue in Behcet’s Disease Treatment Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 R Pharm. Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

