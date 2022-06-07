BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

White Thermal Printing Film

Transparent Thermal Printing Film

Segment by Application

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Luggage Tags

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Cosmo Films

Mondi Group

LINTEC

Tech Labels

Ricoh

Smith & McLaurin

Avery Dennison

Green Bay Packaging

Honeywell

Able Label

Bizerba

Jujo Thermal

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Product Introduction

1.2 Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Dynamics

1.5.1 BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Industry Trends

1.5.2 BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Drivers

1.5.3 BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Challenges

1.5.4 BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 White Thermal Printing Film

2.1.2 Transparent Thermal Printing Film

2.2 Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Cosmetics and Personal Care

3.1.2 Pharmaceutical

3.1.3 Food and Beverage

3.1.4 Luggage Tags

3.2 Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film in 2021

4.2.3 Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Size by Region

5.1 Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Cosmo Films

7.1.1 Cosmo Films Corporation Information

7.1.2 Cosmo Films Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Cosmo Films BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Cosmo Films BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Products Offered

7.1.5 Cosmo Films Recent Development

7.2 Mondi Group

7.2.1 Mondi Group Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mondi Group Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Mondi Group BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Mondi Group BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Products Offered

7.2.5 Mondi Group Recent Development

7.3 LINTEC

7.3.1 LINTEC Corporation Information

7.3.2 LINTEC Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 LINTEC BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 LINTEC BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Products Offered

7.3.5 LINTEC Recent Development

7.4 Tech Labels

7.4.1 Tech Labels Corporation Information

7.4.2 Tech Labels Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Tech Labels BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Tech Labels BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Products Offered

7.4.5 Tech Labels Recent Development

7.5 Ricoh

7.5.1 Ricoh Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ricoh Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Ricoh BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Ricoh BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Products Offered

7.5.5 Ricoh Recent Development

7.6 Smith & McLaurin

7.6.1 Smith & McLaurin Corporation Information

7.6.2 Smith & McLaurin Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Smith & McLaurin BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Smith & McLaurin BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Products Offered

7.6.5 Smith & McLaurin Recent Development

7.7 Avery Dennison

7.7.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information

7.7.2 Avery Dennison Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Avery Dennison BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Avery Dennison BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Products Offered

7.7.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development

7.8 Green Bay Packaging

7.8.1 Green Bay Packaging Corporation Information

7.8.2 Green Bay Packaging Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Green Bay Packaging BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Green Bay Packaging BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Products Offered

7.8.5 Green Bay Packaging Recent Development

7.9 Honeywell

7.9.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

7.9.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Honeywell BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Honeywell BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Products Offered

7.9.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.10 Able Label

7.10.1 Able Label Corporation Information

7.10.2 Able Label Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Able Label BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Able Label BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Products Offered

7.10.5 Able Label Recent Development

7.11 Bizerba

7.11.1 Bizerba Corporation Information

7.11.2 Bizerba Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Bizerba BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Bizerba BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Products Offered

7.11.5 Bizerba Recent Development

7.12 Jujo Thermal

7.12.1 Jujo Thermal Corporation Information

7.12.2 Jujo Thermal Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Jujo Thermal BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Jujo Thermal Products Offered

7.12.5 Jujo Thermal Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Distributors

8.3 BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Production Mode & Process

8.4 BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Sales Channels

8.4.2 BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Distributors

8.5 BOPP Direct Thermal Printing Film Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

