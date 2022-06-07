EV Battery Recycling Services Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States EV Battery Recycling Services market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EV Battery Recycling Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the EV Battery Recycling Services market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359564/ev-battery-recycling-services

Segment by Type

Lithium Manganate Battery

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery

Ternary Lithium Battery

Segment by Application

Business Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Battery Recyclers of America

Battery Solutions

ACCUREC Recycling GmbH

American Manganese

LI-CYCLE CORP

G & P Service

Recupyl

Retriev Technologies

SITRASA

SNAM S.A.S

Umicore

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global EV Battery Recycling Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of EV Battery Recycling Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global EV Battery Recycling Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the EV Battery Recycling Services with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of EV Battery Recycling Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> EV Battery Recycling Services companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 EV Battery Recycling Services Revenue in EV Battery Recycling Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global EV Battery Recycling Services Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global EV Battery Recycling Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global EV Battery Recycling Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 EV Battery Recycling Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States EV Battery Recycling Services in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of EV Battery Recycling Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 EV Battery Recycling Services Market Dynamics

1.4.1 EV Battery Recycling Services Industry Trends

1.4.2 EV Battery Recycling Services Market Drivers

1.4.3 EV Battery Recycling Services Market Challenges

1.4.4 EV Battery Recycling Services Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 EV Battery Recycling Services by Type

2.1 EV Battery Recycling Services Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Lithium Manganate Battery

2.1.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery

2.1.3 Ternary Lithium Battery

2.2 Global EV Battery Recycling Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global EV Battery Recycling Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States EV Battery Recycling Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States EV Battery Recycling Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 EV Battery Recycling Services by Application

3.1 EV Battery Recycling Services Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Business Vehicle

3.1.2 Passenger Vehicle

3.2 Global EV Battery Recycling Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global EV Battery Recycling Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States EV Battery Recycling Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States EV Battery Recycling Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global EV Battery Recycling Services Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global EV Battery Recycling Services Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global EV Battery Recycling Services Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global EV Battery Recycling Services Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global EV Battery Recycling Services Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 EV Battery Recycling Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of EV Battery Recycling Services in 2021

4.2.3 Global EV Battery Recycling Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global EV Battery Recycling Services Headquarters, Revenue in EV Battery Recycling Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global EV Battery Recycling Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global EV Battery Recycling Services Companies Revenue in EV Battery Recycling Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into EV Battery Recycling Services Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States EV Battery Recycling Services Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top EV Battery Recycling Services Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States EV Battery Recycling Services Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global EV Battery Recycling Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global EV Battery Recycling Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global EV Battery Recycling Services Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global EV Battery Recycling Services Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global EV Battery Recycling Services Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America EV Battery Recycling Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America EV Battery Recycling Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific EV Battery Recycling Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific EV Battery Recycling Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe EV Battery Recycling Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe EV Battery Recycling Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America EV Battery Recycling Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America EV Battery Recycling Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa EV Battery Recycling Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa EV Battery Recycling Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Battery Recyclers of America

7.1.1 Battery Recyclers of America Company Details

7.1.2 Battery Recyclers of America Business Overview

7.1.3 Battery Recyclers of America EV Battery Recycling Services Introduction

7.1.4 Battery Recyclers of America Revenue in EV Battery Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Battery Recyclers of America Recent Development

7.2 Battery Solutions

7.2.1 Battery Solutions Company Details

7.2.2 Battery Solutions Business Overview

7.2.3 Battery Solutions EV Battery Recycling Services Introduction

7.2.4 Battery Solutions Revenue in EV Battery Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Battery Solutions Recent Development

7.3 ACCUREC Recycling GmbH

7.3.1 ACCUREC Recycling GmbH Company Details

7.3.2 ACCUREC Recycling GmbH Business Overview

7.3.3 ACCUREC Recycling GmbH EV Battery Recycling Services Introduction

7.3.4 ACCUREC Recycling GmbH Revenue in EV Battery Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 ACCUREC Recycling GmbH Recent Development

7.4 American Manganese

7.4.1 American Manganese Company Details

7.4.2 American Manganese Business Overview

7.4.3 American Manganese EV Battery Recycling Services Introduction

7.4.4 American Manganese Revenue in EV Battery Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 American Manganese Recent Development

7.5 LI-CYCLE CORP

7.5.1 LI-CYCLE CORP Company Details

7.5.2 LI-CYCLE CORP Business Overview

7.5.3 LI-CYCLE CORP EV Battery Recycling Services Introduction

7.5.4 LI-CYCLE CORP Revenue in EV Battery Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 LI-CYCLE CORP Recent Development

7.6 G & P Service

7.6.1 G & P Service Company Details

7.6.2 G & P Service Business Overview

7.6.3 G & P Service EV Battery Recycling Services Introduction

7.6.4 G & P Service Revenue in EV Battery Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 G & P Service Recent Development

7.7 Recupyl

7.7.1 Recupyl Company Details

7.7.2 Recupyl Business Overview

7.7.3 Recupyl EV Battery Recycling Services Introduction

7.7.4 Recupyl Revenue in EV Battery Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Recupyl Recent Development

7.8 Retriev Technologies

7.8.1 Retriev Technologies Company Details

7.8.2 Retriev Technologies Business Overview

7.8.3 Retriev Technologies EV Battery Recycling Services Introduction

7.8.4 Retriev Technologies Revenue in EV Battery Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Retriev Technologies Recent Development

7.9 SITRASA

7.9.1 SITRASA Company Details

7.9.2 SITRASA Business Overview

7.9.3 SITRASA EV Battery Recycling Services Introduction

7.9.4 SITRASA Revenue in EV Battery Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 SITRASA Recent Development

7.10 SNAM S.A.S

7.10.1 SNAM S.A.S Company Details

7.10.2 SNAM S.A.S Business Overview

7.10.3 SNAM S.A.S EV Battery Recycling Services Introduction

7.10.4 SNAM S.A.S Revenue in EV Battery Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 SNAM S.A.S Recent Development

7.11 Umicore

7.11.1 Umicore Company Details

7.11.2 Umicore Business Overview

7.11.3 Umicore EV Battery Recycling Services Introduction

7.11.4 Umicore Revenue in EV Battery Recycling Services Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Umicore Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359564/ev-battery-recycling-services

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States