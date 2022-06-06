Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) in global, including the following market information:
Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
DINP Above 99.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) include BASF, Eastman, Evonik Industries, KH Chemicals, Aekyung Petrochemical, LG Chem, PolyOne, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and Shandong Kexing Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
DINP Above 99.0%
DINP Above 99.5%
Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Plasticizer
Extrusion Forming Agent
Others
Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Eastman
Evonik Industries
KH Chemicals
Aekyung Petrochemical
LG Chem
PolyOne
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Shandong Kexing Chemical
KLJ Group
DAIHACHI CHEMICAL
UPC Group
Bluesail Chemical Group
HongXin Company
Henan Qingan Chemical Hi-tech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Product Type
3.8 T
