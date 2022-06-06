Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) in global, including the following market information:

Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

DINP Above 99.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) include BASF, Eastman, Evonik Industries, KH Chemicals, Aekyung Petrochemical, LG Chem, PolyOne, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and Shandong Kexing Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

DINP Above 99.0%

DINP Above 99.5%

Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plasticizer

Extrusion Forming Agent

Others

Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Eastman

Evonik Industries

KH Chemicals

Aekyung Petrochemical

LG Chem

PolyOne

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Shandong Kexing Chemical

KLJ Group

DAIHACHI CHEMICAL

UPC Group

Bluesail Chemical Group

HongXin Company

Henan Qingan Chemical Hi-tech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Diisononyl Phthalate(DINP)(CAS 28553-12-0) Product Type

