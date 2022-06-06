Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) in global, including the following market information:
Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) include AkzoNobel, Shandong Freda Biotechnology, Spec-Chem Industry, BCR-Bio Component Research, Grant Industries, Nippon Poly-Glu, Lubon Biology, Zytex and Freda Biotech. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid Food Grade
Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid Cosmetic Grade
Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid Fertiliser Grade
Other
Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Industry
Health Care
Cosmetics
Water & Wastewater Treatment
Agriculture
Other
Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AkzoNobel
Shandong Freda Biotechnology
Spec-Chem Industry
BCR-Bio Component Research
Grant Industries
Nippon Poly-Glu
Lubon Biology
Zytex
Freda Biotech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gamma-Polyglut
