Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) in global, including the following market information:

Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) include AkzoNobel, Shandong Freda Biotechnology, Spec-Chem Industry, BCR-Bio Component Research, Grant Industries, Nippon Poly-Glu, Lubon Biology, Zytex and Freda Biotech. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid Food Grade

Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid Cosmetic Grade

Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid Fertiliser Grade

Other

Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Health Care

Cosmetics

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Agriculture

Other

Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel

Shandong Freda Biotechnology

Spec-Chem Industry

BCR-Bio Component Research

Grant Industries

Nippon Poly-Glu

Lubon Biology

Zytex

Freda Biotech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gamma-Polyglut

